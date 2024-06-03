Javier Mendez Shares Insight on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Encounter With Donald Trump at UFC 302, Calls Him ‘Best Man for the USA’

After a 1.5-year hiatus, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov returned to the UFC to coach his pupil and buddy Islam Makhachev. While the undefeated former champion received a grand welcome, the presence of former American President, Donald Trump got the fans ecstatic! After Makhachev retained his title, Khabib took the opportunity to have a word with Trump who was at the cage side.

Reflecting on this, Nurmagomedov’s coach and AKA’s founder, Javier Mendez shared a few pointers on what the Russian said to the Republican. Mendez says that Trump had the best response to Nurmagomedov when the latter urged the presidential candidate to intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine and end the bloodshed. In an exclusive given to Red Corner MMA, Mendez gave props to the Republican, saying,

“He(Donald Trump) is for humanity, Donald trump is the right man for the USA and for the world.”

As a matter of fact, Nurmagomedov used the opportunity to vouch for all the victims, asking the businessman-turned-politician to put a stop to the violence ensuing in the Middle East with compassion and love. In response to this, Trump gave his word and vowed that he would stop the bloodshed and put an end to this once and for all. This response is a seeming departure from his previous stance where he iterated that he’d dismantle pro-Palestine protests and deport protesters, ushering his support to Israel.

Amidst this mature moment between the fighter and the politician, Nurmagomedov’s cousin got into trouble after he jumped the cage and had to be escorted out of the arena.

Security ousts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin from the arena after he jumps the cage

The Eagle’s presence itself was a heartwarming moment for his fans. The ex-champ returned to the promotion after taking a break of 18 months during which he tried his best to be there for his family. However, when his buddy, Makhachev, was pitted against a veteran like Dustin Poirier, ‘The Eagle’ had to fly in and get the current lightweight champion, battle-ready.

Nurmagomedov’s meeting with former President Donald Trump was also a major headline, making waves on the internet. However, Bellator LW champion and Khabib’s cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov’s decision to jump the cage after Makhachev won the fight turned awry. Ecstatic about his teammate’s win, the Bellator champ jumped the cage only to be escorted out of the arena by the security leaving a bad aftertaste.