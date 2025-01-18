mobile app bar

Jiri Prochazka Wins Over Fans by Bringing His Cancer-Fighting Superfan to the UFC 311 Weigh-Ins Stage

Allan Binoy
Published

Jiri Prochazka steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. ( PxImages) Los Angeles, Ca United States - ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_070 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Jiri Prochazka steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. ( PxImages) Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_070 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

As Jiri Prochazka gears up to face Jamahal Hill at UFC 311, the former light heavyweight champion proved once again why he was so loved. During the weigh-ins Prochazka invited his superfan, Ashly McGarity, who is battling cancer, onto the stage. In a further show of support, Prochazka also shaved off his signature warrior hairstyle.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for Prochazka , praising his compassion and solidarity. One fan commented, “Jiri is the man. This is why he is my favorite fighter!”


Others echoed similar sentiments, calling Prochazka a “great human being” and applauding his ability to connect with fans on a personal level. “Alex might be my favorite fighter at light heavyweight, but Jiri is impossible to dislike,” wrote another fan, highlighting the mutual respect Prochazka earns both inside and outside the Octagon.


Many fans also turned their attention to Ashly McGarity, celebrating her courage and determination. “She has more fighting spirit than anyone there tonight,” one fan remarked, while another added, “This is what humanity looks like! We stand with Ashly! #F*ckcancer.”

Prochazka also informed the media that he was going to donate the Polish equivalent of $50,000 to help with Ashly’s treatment, which left an impression on the otherwise stoic Dana White

UFC bossman chips in

White, who was explaining to the media what Jiri was trying to tell them first confirmed what Jiri was donating and then assured that he would match the amount and help the super fan.

“He shaved his head like hers to support her. And how much money are you donating to her? You’re gonna donate fifty thousand dollars? I’ll match the fifty thousand dollars—hundred thousand dollars.”

This isn’t the first time White has done this either. In 2019, after Dustin Poirier’s fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the two exchanged their shirts. Khabib auctioned the shirt for $100k and then donated the amount to Poirier’s ‘Good Fight Foundation’. It was later revealed that White had also joined in and matched Khabib’s donation to help Poirier’s charity.


Hopefully, White can keep making more of these charitable donations and helping people in need.

