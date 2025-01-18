Jiri Prochazka Wins Over Fans by Bringing His Cancer-Fighting Superfan to the UFC 311 Weigh-Ins Stage

Jiri Prochazka steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. ( PxImages) Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_070 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

As Jiri Prochazka gears up to face Jamahal Hill at UFC 311, the former light heavyweight champion proved once again why he was so loved. During the weigh-ins Prochazka invited his superfan, Ashly McGarity, who is battling cancer, onto the stage. In a further show of support, Prochazka also shaved off his signature warrior hairstyle.

Jiri Prochazka brought Ashly McGarity on stage after he flew her out to watch him fight at #UFC311 She is currently battling cancer and Jiri shaved his head to honor her ahead of his fight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YTKHKRWrcm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 18, 2025

Fans were quick to express their admiration for Prochazka , praising his compassion and solidarity. One fan commented, “Jiri is the man. This is why he is my favorite fighter!”

Jiri is the man. This is why he is my favourite fighter! — Jacob Tedla (@TedlaJacob) January 18, 2025



Others echoed similar sentiments, calling Prochazka a “great human being” and applauding his ability to connect with fans on a personal level. “Alex might be my favorite fighter at light heavyweight, but Jiri is impossible to dislike,” wrote another fan, highlighting the mutual respect Prochazka earns both inside and outside the Octagon.

Alex might be my favorite fighter at light heavyweight,but jiri is impossible to dislike. Great human being. — Mike1010011 (@mike1010011) January 18, 2025



Many fans also turned their attention to Ashly McGarity, celebrating her courage and determination. “She has more fighting spirit than anyone there tonight,” one fan remarked, while another added, “This is what humanity looks like! We stand with Ashly! #F*ckcancer.”

This is what humanity looks like! We stand with Ashly!#Fuckcancer — Victor Damone Jr. (@vicdamonesports) January 18, 2025

Prochazka also informed the media that he was going to donate the Polish equivalent of $50,000 to help with Ashly’s treatment, which left an impression on the otherwise stoic Dana White

UFC bossman chips in

White, who was explaining to the media what Jiri was trying to tell them first confirmed what Jiri was donating and then assured that he would match the amount and help the super fan.

“He shaved his head like hers to support her. And how much money are you donating to her? You’re gonna donate fifty thousand dollars? I’ll match the fifty thousand dollars—hundred thousand dollars.”

Jiri Prochazka shaved his head and is donating $50K to support a fan who was diagnosed with cancer ❤️ Dana White adds that he’ll match his donation to make it $100K#UFC311 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/SCbg3TucVa — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 17, 2025

This isn’t the first time White has done this either. In 2019, after Dustin Poirier’s fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the two exchanged their shirts. Khabib auctioned the shirt for $100k and then donated the amount to Poirier’s ‘Good Fight Foundation’. It was later revealed that White had also joined in and matched Khabib’s donation to help Poirier’s charity.

Just got off the phone with @danawhite he is matching Khabib’s donation to the @TheGoodFightFDN !!! I’m so grateful for the love and support! Thank you all!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 16, 2019



Hopefully, White can keep making more of these charitable donations and helping people in need.