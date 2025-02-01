Joe Rogan Believes Conan the Barbarian’s Muscular Physique Resembles UFC Fighter Jiri Prochazka

Joe Rogan is never short on opinions, especially regarding fighting, movies, bears, and all things ‘masculine’. Every now and then he also comes up with really random comparisons. For example, on the last episode of the JRE, he gave props to Jason Momoa for his physique in the 2011 Conan the Barbarian movie but claimed Jiri Prochazka would be the perfect fit for that role based on its physical requirements.

In the movie, Conan is sold into slavery as a child but later goes on a murderous quest to avenge his family and the genocide of his people. Now, Momoa’s Conan was a remake of the 1982 movie of the same name with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular character. Unfortunately, despite Momoa’s best attempts, it failed to live up to the viewers’ imagination.

But Rogan believes Momoa’s Conan was way more accurate in representing the character than Arnold ever was. While Arnold was a towering bodybuilder, Momoa gave Conan much-needed functionality with his physique; a physique that Rogan believes closely resembles former UFC champion, Jiri Prochazka.

“Jason Momoa did a terrible Conan movie, but he was the best Conan because he was the only Conan that looked like Conan really looked. Conan was super muscular, but he wasn’t a bodybuilder. He looked like a killer, he looked like a UFC fighter, like Jiri Prochazka would be a good Conan, like that kinda build.”

And honestly, he’s got a point. The character was a skilled warrior and is considered an ancestor of the modern Gaels. That’s exactly the vibe Prochazka gives off, he’s got the chiseled but functional frame, the wild energy, and even that primal intensity that makes him seem like he just walked out of a barbarian horde.

While it’s unlikely we’ll see Prochazka swap the octagon for a movie set anytime soon, it’s an interesting take. With Hollywood constantly rebooting old classics, maybe a new Conan the Barbarian with a legit warrior-turned-actor isn’t such a bad idea. Or maybe, after Conor McGregor’s memefied performance in the Road House remake was just too much for Hollywood executives to consider moving in this direction again.

Regardless, we are happy to settle for Prochazka chopping down trees and living in a hut in a jungle, cosplaying as a Japanese Samurai. Interestingly, the Samurai are not the only kind of warriors Jiri gets excited about these days.

Jiri’s first live-action Haka

Haka is just about the most goosebumps-inducing tradition ever made. Whether you watch the Black Caps do it during their Rugby games or Maori MP Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke ripping the insidious Indigenous Treaty Bill in the parliament, the Haka simply unites everyone in the room to come together.

While a lot of us have to contend with watching it on TV, Jiri has now had the distinct honor of witnessing it live. While enjoying some well-earned time off from the UFC in Hawaii, the former light heavyweight champion had the locals perform Haka in his honor.

The Czech-born fighter, often called the “Czech Samurai” for his Bushido-inspired mindset, thanked the people of sharing the power and energy of the dance with him.

“Thank you guys for sharing this Energy. Pure Power Here in Hawai. Let’s go for that!”

Thankyou guys for sharing this Energy.

Pure Power Here in Hawai.

⚡️⚡️⚡️

Lets go for that ! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sGWZrcemBV — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 30, 2025

It was an incredibly high-energy scene. As the performers stomped, chanted, and slapped their chests, Prochazka stood in awe, absorbing the raw energy of the moment. And when the Haka ended, he couldn’t contain himself, he beat his chest, let out a war cry of his own, and rushed over to embrace the people who had just honored him with the performance.

This entire scene only reinforced what Rogan was saying, Prochazka doesn’t just look like a warrior, he is one, through and through. With his samurai-inspired philosophy, his fearless fighting style, and his ability to connect with warrior traditions from around the world, it’s no wonder people see him as a real-life Conan the Barbarian.