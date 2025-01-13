Jiri Prochazka’s Nicknames: Decoding the Meaning Behind BJP, Denisa, and the Czech Samurai

Jiri Prochazka isn’t just known for his wild and unpredictable fighting style– his nicknames are just as unique as his fighting approach. From ‘BJP’ to ‘Denisa’ and the iconic ‘Czech Samurai,’ each nickname holds a story that reflects different sides of the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

His nickname “The Czech Samurai” wasn’t something he came up with – it actually started with fans and the media. Prochazka thinks it goes back to his time fighting in Japan, where his unique demeanor stood out. His coach reportedly gave him ‘The Book of Five Rings’, written by legendary samurai Miyamoto Musashi about eight years ago, something he seems to have taken to heart.

Even now as he prepares to return to action at UFC, Prochazka’s unique camp involves living and training in nature like the Samurais of the old would.

Prochazka is also known as “BJP,” which stands for Bomby Jak Pa – a Czech phrase that roughly translates to “bomb the s**t out of him“. It’s a fitting motto for a guy with a knack for explosive finishes. Being the marketing maverick that Prochazka is, he has managed to turn into some serious merch sales.

But all his nicknames don’t have meaning. Some just stuck!

What does Denisa mean?

The name came about by accident. Someone randomly called out “Denisa,” and Procházka responded. From that moment, he considered himself blessed with it. He hasn’t tried to shake it off, and despite all the accolades he has managed to win, some people still call him that to this day.

Truth is, none of it really matters. Right now, Prochazka is focused on winning the title back and if Alex Pereira holds it when that day comes, the better. Having lost the first two of their fights, Prochazka knows he is not getting a third shot at Poatan unless he climbs the ladder again and grabs the proverbial brass ring.

So at UFC 311, he is going to begin that journey by taking on former champion, Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. Hill himself is on the same path. After being knocked out cold by Pereira at UFC 300, Hill’s life has been thrown into a whirlpool. Despite being a former champion, he has been consistently trolled on social media.

To be fair, he hasn’t helped himself either. A few weeks ago, he went to the UFC performance institute and picked a fight with Pereira, except when the champion asked him to put on some gloves and have a go at him, Hill seemingly backed out. The whole scenario was captured on camera and went viral.

Needles to say, he wants his pound of meat but to do that, he must first defeat Prochazka in 7 days’ time!