Joe Rogan Can’t Wait for UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Tops His Must-Watch List

Joe Rogan is just like the rest of the fanbase, a hardcore UFC fan who can not wait for UFC 308. The organization is returning to Abu Dhabi with what is probably the most stacked card of the year. And with the likes of BMF champion Max Holloway and Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria headlining the card, fans can expect another banger. And Rogan agrees!

While the card also features Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker in what is essentially a middleweight title eliminator, the crown jewel of the card is definitely the main event.

Rogan, of course, is beyond excited about it. In another episode of the JRE, the UFC commentator talked about his excitement for how good Topuria and Holloway is going to be.

“You know what I’m looking forward to more than any? Holloway and Topuria. That’s the one for me…that’s the one son….That main event is so unpredictable.”

And who can blame him after Holloway’s KO of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300!

Rogan and his guest Matt Sera and Din Thomas spoke highly about the card and compared it to UFC 300.

Rogan then turned his attention to the co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker. But his immediate next question was whether the fight would even happen. Now, hopefully Chimaev doesn’t get the sniffles this time and maybe people won’t be turned off by all that title talk.

Now, coming back to the featherweight title fight, Topuria has predicted an early KO against Holloway.

Ilia Topuria predicts UFC 308 fight against Max Holloway

The Spaniard is as usual very confident ahead of his next fight. Not very surprising since this is the same person who changed his bio to UFC champion weeks before even fighting for the title.

In his latest taunt at the Hawaiian champion, the champion spoke about how his fight against Holloway will be a short one.

“It’s going to be like everyone else. As soon as he starts to really fight me and start exchanging blows, that’s the end of the fight. Nobody can exchange blows with me.”

Ilia Topuria thinks his fight with Max Holloway will be a short one “As soon as [Max] starts to really fight me and start exchanging blows, that’s the end of the fight. Nobody can exchange blows with me, not only because of my power but because of the technique I apply to… pic.twitter.com/wcb0omvPvT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 19, 2024

Topuria wants Holloway to take him to the center of the octagon and point for a all out brawl. So, this fight will be a bloody masterclass between two of the best strikers not just in the division, but the entire organization as well.

However, ‘El Matador’ does not believe it is going to be a competition at all. He believes his speed, power, and technique will be too much or the Hawaii native to deal with.