Max Holloway Promises UFC 308 Will Be Bigger Than His BMF Fight with Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway flattened Justin Gaethje in what is considered to be one of the greatest knockouts in the history of the UFC. It is on the back of this victory that he is coming to reclaim his lost featherweight belt against champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 308. ‘Blessed’ hinted at a spectacular performance ahead of the October fight, promising to outdo his BMF title-winning effort at UFC 300 in April.

Sharing his thoughts on the hotly anticipated featherweight title fight against ‘El-Matador,’ Holloway, appearing on his popular YouTube channel, said,

“Every fight camp, it’s me vs me. I got to go out there and I’ll outdo myself in every fight camp, you know? Everybody thought UFC 300 was amazing, wait till they get to see the outcome of UFC 308. It’s going to be a good one.”

Max Holloway on his upcoming fight with Ilia Topuria: “Everybody thought UFC 300 was amazing, wait till they get to see the outcome of UFC 308. It’s gonna be a good one.” 👀 🎥 YT / @BlessedMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/h4HJGnI5O7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 25, 2024

The Hawaiian’s motto is simple. He competes with his own self, in an effort to better his last performance. In fact, the former featherweight title holder, shattered all expectations when he knocked out the lightweight KO artist, Gaethje, in the final round of their ‘BMF’ title fight.

Ever since then, the weight of expectations has been on Holloway’s shoulders, and the fighter is actively training for the Spanish champion, even as he promised the fans a spectacular performance at UFC 308.

Meanwhile, bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley is eyeing a close contest with the winner of llia Topuria vs Max Holloway in his path to greatness.

O’Malley eyes a matchup with Max Holloway; eyes the winner of UFC 308 for his next

The game plan is simply for Sean O’Malley – defend his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili and then jump the scale up to featherweight to become a two-division champion, and the greatest fighter in the promotion. His rivalry with his old idol, Conor McGregor has got him amped up to take on the winner of Topuria vs Holloway.

Revealing his thoughts to UFC veteran Michael Bisping in his popular “Believe You Me” podcast, ‘Suga’ spoke his mind, stating,

“You can’t tell me that Max Holloway versus the Sugar Show at 145 [pounds], if Max goes out there and beats Ilia, isn’t a massive fight. Me versus Ilia, if he goes out there and beats Max, that’s a massive fight. I never want to have one option… I do like having options, I do like keeping it interesting.”

As per O’Malley, a fight against Holloway is massive and so is a potential fight against Topuria. In essence, the American loves to have options instead of keeping it down to one.

Well, according to his strategy, a second belt is absolutely necessary to become the promotion’s biggest name. But can he climb up and outdo Holloway? Or even Topuria? Only time will tell.