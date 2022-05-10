Joel Bauman Herpes: Can an MMA Fighter contact Herpes Simplex by fighting someone with the disease?

Joel Bauman blamed his previous loss to herpes in a post-fight interview following his recent victory over Reese Forest.

Fans in attendance at Fury FC 61 most likely dropped their mouths after seeing Bauman and Reese battle on the main night. However, it wasn’t because of Bauman’s spectacular TKO in round two.

Shortly after the fight, the light heavyweight divulged some stunning information in a post-fight interview. Before his previous bout with Josh Fremd in February, Bauman acknowledged having a herpes outbreak, which he claims were one of the causes of his defeat.

In the interview, Bauman said the following:

“Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted. I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight. I had herpes before that fight; two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter. I’ll fight.”

The unprovoked announcement drew a lot of attention on social media from admirers.

NO WAY did he just say that.#FuryFC61 pic.twitter.com/lAk5G3AEBb — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 8, 2022

A fans comment:

The comments undoubtedly overshadowed his success, leaving plenty of chances for internet bullies to respond. Only time will tell how Joel Bauman may be affected in the future.

What is Herpes Simplex and can an MMA Fighter contact it by fighting someone with the disease?

Herpes is an infection that comes about from two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV). They are categroized into two types depending on the mode of transmission. HSV-1 is transmitted by oral-to-oral contact and HSV-2 can be acquired through sexual contact.

Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 are mostly asymptomatic. However, they can cause mild to severe blisters or ulcers at the site of infection.

The symptoms include fever, body aches and swollen lymph nodes. Depending on the type of Herpes, the patient may also suffer from open sores in or around the mouth or genital or anal blisters. The symptoms recur more frequently among patients suffering from HSV-2. Although, they are often less severe than the first time and tend to decrease eventually.

There is no cure for the disease at the moment.

The most common type of Herpes associated with contact sports is Herpes gladiatorum which is caused by HSV-1. It is one of the most infectious of herpes-caused diseases, and is transmissible by skin-to-skin contact.

The condition can of course impact a fighter’s performance if the fight takes place during an outbreak. More importantly however, if the fighter does go through with a fight in the middle of an outbreak, they would put their opponent at a high risk of contacting the disease.

Josh Fremd has something to say about Joel Bauman’s STD

Josh Fremd, who defeated Joel Bauman at FAC 12 in February, posted on Bauman’s admission that he had a herpes outbreak before their battle.

😂😂 I would comment on this bc I’m the guy who fought him last, but ya know I think he’s talked enough 😂 this shit is now viral in more ways than 1 — Fremd (@joshfremd) May 9, 2022

Fremd used a rear-naked choke to defeat Bauman in the second round. His incredible victory won him a UFC deal. He made his UFC debut against Anthony Hernandez at UFC 273 and lost. The 28-year-old, however, is not deterred from continuing his career with the promotion.

He’s already scheduled for another battle in two months. At UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev on July 9, Fremd will face Tresean ‘Mr. Vicious’ Gore, a ferocious TUF season 29 semifinalist. Both fighters are coming off a loss on the platform and will compete for a chance to win again.

