“Everybody was going f***ing crazy over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather” – Dana White thrashes Kamaru Usman vs Canelo Alvarez and Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury again

UFC President Dana White continues to trash the idea of Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman fighting in a Boxing ring.

While Usman wants to fight Canelo Alvarez, the super-middleweight champion, Ngannou wants to battle heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Although White appears unhappy with the concept, he made an exception for Conor McGregor’s 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather. However, according to the UFC president, none of those above matchups is anywhere near the magnitude of McGregor vs Mayweather.

When questioned by MMA Underground’s John Morgan if the ‘Money’ fight ushered in the era of crossover fights, the 52-year-old replied:

“Well there’s no doubt about it that it did. But they are totally different. What you have to understand is, when that fight [McGregor vs. Mayweather] happened, everybody was going f***ing crazy over that fight. Everywhere I went, it’s all people talked about. The media, the fans, everybody wanted to see it. Nobody is knocking any doors down for any of these fights [Ngannou vs. Fury or Usman vs. Canelo]. I get it that these guys all wanna get out there and try it and do it but it’s not even remotely close to being the same.”

In August 2017, Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing contest dubbed “Money.” The fight drew 4.3 million domestic pay-per-view buys and more than $600 million in total income, making it the second-highest domestic pay-per-view buys. ‘Notorious’ would lose by TKO in round 10 in front of a crowd of 14,623 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a boxing match against Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou encourages fans not to count him out

Following Tyson Fury’s victory against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, Francis Ngannou appeared for an interview with him. ‘The Predator’ has even stated that he will not extend his UFC contract until he is allowed to fight Fury in a crossover bout.

While Ngannou is hell-bent on defeating Fury, he began the bout as an underdog versus ‘The Gypsy King.’ Despite Fury’s expertise and extensive experience in the sport, the UFC heavyweight champion insists he is not to be counted out.

In a recent interview with LADBible, the 35-year-old said:

“Even the fact that I’m here, we are discussing about it, something will make sense. It’s just the proof that I can make it. Obviously, it’s not my comfort zone. I know that he’s an expert in that discipline, but man, don’t never count me out.”

