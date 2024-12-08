Jon Anik Reveals He Dehydrates to Skip Toilet Breaks While Commentating UFC Fight

Jon Anik, the voice of the UFC has shared an unexpected behind-the-scenes secret: he intentionally dehydrates himself before events to avoid taking bathroom breaks. As someone who’s an integral part of UFC broadcasts, this extreme measure ensures he never misses a beat while calling the action.

On a podcast episode with Kenny Florian, Anik revealed that since he calls the play-by-play, he has to be present on the commentary table at all times.

“And for the play-by-play guy, unlike you analysts right, unlike you fighters who actually fought in there, and maybe that is why you get to go to the restroom. But there are usually two of you guys. Daniel Cormier can handle a b-roll package or a walkout if Joe Rogan is in the restroom. But often times I dehydrate myself.”

During UFC events there are two types of commentators- play-by-play, and color commentators. The play-by-play commentator is the one keeping you in the moment, calling out every punch, kick, and move as it happens, making sure you don’t miss a thing.

Think of them as your guide through the action. On the other hand, the color commentator adds that extra flair, sharing insights on the fighters, their techniques, and the behind-the-scenes dynamics.

While the play-by-play keeps the action clear and fast-paced, the color commentator dives into the why and how giving context and expert analysis to make everybody understand the complexities of mixed martial arts.

Together, they make the perfect team to bring the fights to life. However, life behind the commentary desk is not always as rosy as it seems.

Anik once considered quitting UFC

MMA fans can be vicious and Anik found himself on the wrong end of that rage after scoring a fight they didn’t agree with at UFC 297.

The fight saw Dricus du Plessis defeat Sean Strickland via split decision to claim the middleweight title. While Anik scored the fight for du Plessis, it resulted in him getting hate mail everywhere, leaving him disheartened.

Anik shared that the toxic backlash made him question his future in the sport. He noted that much of the online commentary felt unnecessarily antagonistic and disrespectful.

While he aimed to be accessible, the constant negativity left him reconsidering his approach, even hinting at a potential career change by 2026.

Dismissing fan claims of bias and emphasizing the importance of judging fights objectively, Anik reiterated his commitment to delivering accurate insights, even if it meant stepping back from direct fan interaction.