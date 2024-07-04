Jon Jones Announces Next UFC Fight Date and Venue Confirmation: “It’s Really Happening”

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes UFC 247 post-event facts: Jon Jones sets new mark for most title-fight wins

While Conor McGregor’s return has fizzled out, UFC fans might yet have reasons to rejoice. Just a day after Jon Jones slipped to 3rd on the P4P rankings, some exciting information about his return has been revealed.

It appears the UFC heavyweight champion will be fighting at the UFC’s annual trip to Madison Square Garden and this news has come straight from the horse’s mouth.

Jones took to Instagram to post a screenshot of his 19.7 mile bike ride with a caption that said, “I claim Victory, I claimed joy, I claim progression this summer.”

A fan replied to the post with a comment that said, “Claim a fight”.

Jones, who frequently interacts with his fans on social media, responded to the comment saying, “November 9th. Madison Square Garden, I know it seems like a dream but it’s really happening.”

Jon Jones says he’s going to be fighting on November 9th at Madison Square Garden “I know it seems like a dream but it’s really happening.” (via. IG / @JonnyBones) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/3GbIpagSyq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 4, 2024

The UFC hosts an event at the Madison Square Garden every year in November. The first such event was headlined by Conor McGregor and since then the MSG card has been a marquee event for the world leader in MMA.

More often than not the card features more than one title fight. Coincidentally, Jones was supposed to headline the Madison Square Garden card last year.

However a major injury kept him out of the fight that has also kept him out of action for over a year.

Fans will now be hoping that this time nothing derails the title fight between Jones and Stipe…

Especially, since the mind games have already started between them.

Jones calls out Miocic for ‘faking’ training session to look weak

Ahead of the fight, both ‘Bones’ and Miocic have been trash talking on social media as is the norm for fighters.

A video of Miocic hitting the pads dropped, in which he looked rather slow and lacked any real conviction.

Fans were quick to criticize him, but Jones saw through his ‘act’,

“A big part of combat strategy is timing, and deception. To make a long story short, if your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder.”

Jon Jones believes that Stipe Miocic may be deceiving him with newly released training footage “A big part of combat strategy is timing, and deception. To make a long story short, if your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder.” IG / @stipemiocic #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/fsVsZqS8gz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 27, 2024

Jones believes it’s all a show, to make him think he is slow and weak. To be fair, it could just be Stipe being in his 40s.

The fans think so too, they believe this fight is a mismatch of the highest order and are urging the champ to fight the likes of interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall instead.