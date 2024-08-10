mobile app bar

Jon Jones Shares Hilarious Take on Surviving in a Room Against Brock Lesnar, Francis Ngannou, and Eddie Hall

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jon Jones Shares Hilarious Take on Surviving in a Room Against Brock Lesnar, Francis Ngannou, and Eddie Hall

Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Imagine Jon Jones, Brock Lesner, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou, and powerlifter Eddie Hearn all locked up in a room! While the testosterone in that room might be equivalent to an African bull elephant in musth, the scenario gave rise to an interesting question and Jones had the perfect answer to it.

Popular MMA page, JP Visuals1, came up with the idea of locking up the two former HW champs, Jones, and the former strongman, Hearn in a room together with a fascinating question – “Who comes out alive?” Well, as it turns out, Jones has a couple of questions about the room! Commenting on the post, the 37-year-old embraced his fun-loving side and asked,

“I’m gunna need the dimensions of this room.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JP Visuals (@jp.visuals1)

Such types of edits are massively popular in the community today since everyone is after the one true ‘BMF’ and Jones is undoubtedly one. However, what can he do when pitted against a powerlifter and two former champions in a fight to the death? Well, for starters, Jon needs the dimension of the room to carve out a plan and execute it before the others pounce on him.

While the page got a huge shout-out from the UFC champ, his simple yet generous comment got thousands of likes in just a few hours as fans started pouring in with their thoughts. Meanwhile, Jones’ social media activity has uncovered his plans after the champion hinted at retirement after the Stipe Miočić fight.

Jones teases retirement after Stipe

Tom Aspinall might be the rising superstar in UFC’s heavyweight division but Jones has done it all. In fact, Aspinall vs Jones is the fight to make right now with the fanbase hyped to see how the quick, agile British heavyweight will fare against the American. However, that is a fight we might not see happening.

Jones once again hinted at retirement in 2024 after his legacy fight against former champion, Miocic at Madison Square Garden in November. Responding to a fan on “X,” he wrote,

“Fun fact: after this year, Jon Jones will never have to work again. He retired at age 37. Winning,” 

Will this be the end of the road for Jones? Is he really bowing out for good this year? Well, we have the fighter himself indicating a possible retirement but looking at the bigger picture, this is not the first time he has suggested this either.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these