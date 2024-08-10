Jon Jones Shares Hilarious Take on Surviving in a Room Against Brock Lesnar, Francis Ngannou, and Eddie Hall

Imagine Jon Jones, Brock Lesner, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou, and powerlifter Eddie Hearn all locked up in a room! While the testosterone in that room might be equivalent to an African bull elephant in musth, the scenario gave rise to an interesting question and Jones had the perfect answer to it.

Popular MMA page, JP Visuals1, came up with the idea of locking up the two former HW champs, Jones, and the former strongman, Hearn in a room together with a fascinating question – “Who comes out alive?” Well, as it turns out, Jones has a couple of questions about the room! Commenting on the post, the 37-year-old embraced his fun-loving side and asked,

“I’m gunna need the dimensions of this room.”

Such types of edits are massively popular in the community today since everyone is after the one true ‘BMF’ and Jones is undoubtedly one. However, what can he do when pitted against a powerlifter and two former champions in a fight to the death? Well, for starters, Jon needs the dimension of the room to carve out a plan and execute it before the others pounce on him.

While the page got a huge shout-out from the UFC champ, his simple yet generous comment got thousands of likes in just a few hours as fans started pouring in with their thoughts. Meanwhile, Jones’ social media activity has uncovered his plans after the champion hinted at retirement after the Stipe Miočić fight.

Jones teases retirement after Stipe

Tom Aspinall might be the rising superstar in UFC’s heavyweight division but Jones has done it all. In fact, Aspinall vs Jones is the fight to make right now with the fanbase hyped to see how the quick, agile British heavyweight will fare against the American. However, that is a fight we might not see happening.

Jones once again hinted at retirement in 2024 after his legacy fight against former champion, Miocic at Madison Square Garden in November. Responding to a fan on “X,” he wrote,

“Fun fact: after this year, Jon Jones will never have to work again. He retired at age 37. Winning,”

Fan: Jon Jones is a wife beater Jon Jones: Yeah but I’m rich pic.twitter.com/cQiGlM6JpH — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) August 9, 2024

Will this be the end of the road for Jones? Is he really bowing out for good this year? Well, we have the fighter himself indicating a possible retirement but looking at the bigger picture, this is not the first time he has suggested this either.