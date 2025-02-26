‘I Don’t Like You’: Chris Eubank Jr. Clashes With Eddie Hearn During Conor Benn Presser, Says This Is Not Your Show

Chris Eubank Jr. found himself at odds with promoter Eddie Hearn during a fiery pre-fight press conference ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Conor Benn. Set to take place in Tottenham on April 26, the grudge match has already generated plenty of drama, and tensions boiled over during their latest media event in North London.

The presser was ripe with more than one memorable event. From fiercely debating the rehydration clause to cracking eggs, the two parties couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

Eubank, 35, took center stage alongside Benn and Hearn to discuss the upcoming fight, but things quickly went off the rails when he turned his frustration toward the Matchroom Boxing chairman.

As Hearn attempted to explain the circumstances behind the rescheduling of their previously canceled bout, Eubank cut him off mid-sentence. “Eddie, you know I don’t like you, right? So what makes you think I’m going to sit here and listen to any of the nonsense you have to say?”, he said.

Hearn, unfazed, fired back immediately with, “Well, you’re going to have to. Is this the Chris Eubank show?”

The boxer doubled down and accused the Matchroom Boxing chairman of hijacking the event and trying to make it about himself, insisting that he stay quiet.

Eubank Jr might have started the verbal quarrel tonight, but it was Hearn who was responsible for its inception.

Some weeks ago, he had suggested that Eubank’s fight preparations had been too relaxed, even implying he had been “on the beach” instead of training seriously.

Hearn has been berating Benn and his team every chance he has had, but it doesn’t seem like even he was prepared for the chaos that would transpire next.

Eubank Jr. slaps Benn with an egg

The WBC, in 2023, had claimed that Benn had consumed too many eggs, which had led to adverse results when he had been tested for drugs.

So, as they move towards a face off, Eubank Jr, dropped a bomb by stepping up and saying, “Conor, I have been meaning to ask you, how many eggs did you have to eat to fail those drug tests?”

Then, as the pair stood face-to-face for the customary staredown, he reached into his pocket and, without warning, smacked Benn across the cheek with an egg in his left hand.

The already tense atmosphere exploded as Benn, standing beside his father, Nigel Benn, reacted furiously. Security quickly intervened to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

This feud between Eubank and Benn has been ongoing for years, dating back to their originally scheduled bout in October 2022, which was canceled after Benn failed a voluntary drug test.

Following a long battle with anti-doping authorities, his suspension was lifted in November, clearing the way for the rescheduled fight.

After the press conference, Eubank took to social media, posting a clip of the egging incident and added,“Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg.”

With tensions at an all-time high, the April 26 showdown promises to be nothing short of explosive, as both fighters look to settle their differences once and for all in the ring.