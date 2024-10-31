Jon Jones Shares Insight on UFC 309 Prep: ‘Feels Like Light Heavyweight Without Cutting Weight’

Jon Jones is giving fans a peek into his heavyweight training journey ahead of his highly anticipated matchup with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Known for his long career as a lean, skillful light heavyweight, Jones had had to bulk up considerably to take on the challenges of the heavyweight division. However, he doesn’t believe it’s been that different.

As he settles into his new weight class after a year of layoff, Jones says training feels a lot like his light heavyweight days—but without the grind of cutting weight.

“240 pounds, fast and strong. I used to walk around at 235lbs as a light heavyweight. This almost feels like a light heavyweight fight without the weight cut.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)



Jones has left no stone unturned in making sure that he is as prepared as possible for the Stipe Miocic fight. The champion has brought in elite-level training partners who are going to make him better than he already is.

Two names that stand out are Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson, and Gordon Ryan, who according to many is the undisputed GOAT of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Ryan was a part of Jones’ camp for the Gane fight as well. It will be interesting to see how much of an effect training with names like these has for Jones in a few weeks time, that is if he doesn’t get into legal trouble anymore.

‘Bones’ gets massive relief ahead of UFC return

The UFC champion reached a pre-adjudication agreement to resolve charges stemming from a March incident with a drug-testing agent. According to the agreement, Jones needs to stay out of trouble for 90 days and complete four hours of anger management.

Appearing on Zoom with his lawyer, the Rochester native heard Judge Asra Elliott confirm the deal adjudging that the charges against him will disappear if he’s compliant.

The case began after an altercation with an agent during a routine UFC anti-doping test. The agent claimed Jones got agitated and grabbed her phone, though ‘Bones’ has denied these allegations.

Following the hearing, Jones expressed gratitude to the justice system for resolving things quickly, allowing him to focus on his November 16th heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.