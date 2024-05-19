“Jones Don’t Want That Smoke”: Tom Aspinall Showcases ‘Fastest Right Hand in UFC Heavyweight Division,’ Fans React

July 22, 2022, Greenwich, London, London, UK, United Kingdom: LONDON, UK – JULY 22: English MMA fighter Tom Aspinall poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall: Weigh-in at the O2 Arena on July 22, 2022, in Greenwich, London, United Kingdom. Greenwich, London United Kingdom – ZUMAp175 20220722_zsa_p175_011 Copyright: xScottxGarfittx

Tom Aspinall is back at training to blast past Curtis Blaydes in Manchester to knock on Jon Jones’ door for the HW gold. The Briton recently shared a new clip of him on the mitts, perfecting his 1-2 to lay out the ‘Razor’ and the 265-pounder’s lightning-quick combo has got the MMA community rallying behind him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Aspinall (@tomaspinallofficial)

Amidst the online back and forth between him and ‘Bones,’ the 31-year-old has asserted the claim for being the “Fastest right hand in UFC Heavyweight division.”

While the Brit got some hate from Jones’ fanboys who have all but snubbed his skill, the majority of the fandom was quick to recognize the Aspinall’s striking game.

This included Glory Kickboxing HW champion Rico Verhoeven, who lauded the Brit with a simple comment –

“Lets goooo.”

Another fan reflecting on the current situation urged Aspinall to make quick work of Blaydes so that Jones can no longer refuse to accept his call,

“Smash Curtis then Jones can’t hide. He knows you’re too dangerous brother.”

On the other hand, a netizen penned down a simple equation that summed up his thoughts,

“Jones < Aspinall.”

Acknowledging his fighting ability and well-rounded game, fans including this one couldn’t help but state the supposed reason behind Jones opting for 41-year-old Stipe instead of fighting the interim heavyweight champion.

“Jones don’t want that smoke.”

Bit too early for this but we can agree on the sentiment. This fan simply said,

“Next GOAT for a reason”

While Aspinall seems to sharpen his tools, Jones has fired off more shots at the Brit.

Despite the odds not being in his favor, ‘Bones’ foresees Blaydes’ hand raised at the end.

Jon Jones takes a dig at Aspinall, backing Blaydes to win against the Brit

While Leon Edwards defends his belt against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in July, the star attraction is the heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes(18-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) and Tom Aspinall ((14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC). The two had previously met in an octagon but it didn’t go according to either of their plans for the night.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Curtis won, i’ve seen scenarios like this time and time again. Dude prematurely drinking his own Kool-Aid ends up with a huge piece of humble pie. I mean If Sergei can touch Tom that easy, I’m sure Curtis can too. When Curtis decides to go, he’s a lot… https://t.co/wA2XcZpa03 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2024

Fate did Aspinall dirty as the Brit blew his knee, consequently awarding the win to Blaydes via TKO 15 seconds into the fight. So Aspinall does have an axe to grind there.

However, Jones is not seeing a different outcome. He says that when ‘Razor’ sees red, he is much quicker and if a power-puncher like Sergei could touch Aspinall, Blaydes could sleep him on the spot, adding that it would be a “long night” for the interim champion.