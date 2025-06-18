‘Tom Aspinall True Champion’: New UFC Heavyweight Explodes on Jon Jones ‘For Holding Up the Whole Division’

UFC newcomer Rizvan Kuniev has yet to step into the Octagon but he’s already made his feelings known about heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

The Russian fighter will debut for the promotion this weekend, starting against #5 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes at UFC on ABC 8. Kuniev comes into the UFC with a solid 12-2 record, having fought in the PFL and Dana White’s Contender Series. He was also a champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle Fighting Championship. Kuniev vacated the title when he joined the PFL.

Despite being assigned a difficult first fight in the UFC, Kuniev’s focus extends beyond the boundaries of his UFC debut; he’s all too aware that he has joined a heavyweight division in turmoil.

The ongoing saga between Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall is making a mockery of the division. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Kuniev called for the UFC to intervene and strip Jones of his title. And not just for the sake of Aspinall, but the entire division.

“I think that it’s time for Jon Jones to give up the belt, to relinquish the belt,” suggested Kuniev. “I think that the true champion is Tom Aspinall. I’m not sure why Jon Jones is holding up the division. Why the UFC is letting him do this, why they’re letting him keep the belt.

“I think that Tom Aspinall, being the true champion, hasn’t fought for about six months already. This is way too long,” argued Kuniev. “The whole division is on hold. So I think the heavyweight division specifically, the top five, the top 10, should have more fights. There should be more movement so we can figure out who is actually the top contender.

“My idea is to do a top eight tournament. Put Pavlovich, put Gane, put everybody one against the other. Hopefully, with my win this Saturday, I can also get in the mix and we can determine who are actually the top heavyweights in this division and who is the next contender.”

#UFCBaku heavyweight Rizvan Kuniev hasn’t even made his UFC debut and is already fed up with Jon Jones. “It’s time for Jon Jones to give up the belt. Relinquish the belt.” pic.twitter.com/82romvh7BZ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 18, 2025

Curtis Blaydes: UFC will book a heavyweight title fight without Jon Jones

Rizvan Kuniev’s opponent, Curtis Blaydes, was Tom Aspinall’s last opponent in July of last year. Facing the British fighter with the interim title on the line, Blaydes had the opportunity to become the top contender for Jon Jones’ heavyweight title. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be for Blaydes, who was knocked out in the first round.

Blaydes, of course, would’ve loved to have taken the interim title off Aspinall. But in hindsight, it doesn’t seem like a particularly wonderful position to be in. It remains to be seen whether Aspinall gets his shot at Jones. And sooner or later, something has to give. But Blaydes feels that the UFC will move ahead with a heavyweight title fight, with or without Jon Jones.

“I do believe that’ll probably go to Gane because I don’t think Jon’s ever going to fight Aspinall,” Blaydes told Inside Fighting.

While Blaydes has nothing but respect for Jones, he did point out that Jones’ heavyweight legacy could suffer if he doesn’t defeat a top contender like Aspinall before he retires or vacates.

“If he was honest with himself, he hasn’t beat a real prime heavyweight. You beat Ciryl Gane, he’s got obvious holes in the grappling, and you beat an old Stipe (Miocic), who was rusty, and who did have you.

“If Jon were to beat Tom, we would all be like, ‘OK, he legitimately is the GOAT, he legitimately won the heavyweight title.’ I think it would help him.”

If Jones does get stripped, there’s no guarantee that Ciryl Gane will fight Aspinall for the vacant title. A win for Blaydes against Kuniev could be the start of a fresh vein of form. If he can string a few wins together, Blaydes could find himself in the title conversation down the line.