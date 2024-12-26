‘Just Getting Better’: Khabib’s Former Opponent Rallies Behind Islam Makhachev Ahead of Arman Tsarukyan Clash

Michael Johnson knows firsthand how tough Khabib Nurmagomedov is – and that’s exactly why he’s backing Islam Makhachev in his upcoming title defense against Arman Tsarukyan. Islam is set to defend the lightweight title for a record 4th time at UFC 311, in what will be the promotion’s first PPV of 2025.

While Tsarukyan is being touted as the toughest challenge he has faced yet, Johnson explained that Makhachev, much like his mentor Khabib, just keeps getting better with every fight.

With Makhachev carrying on Khabib’s legacy, Johnson believes Tsarukyan is in for a serious challenge when they step into the octagon.

Johnson appeared on the ‘Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry’ where he claimed that while Arman had a good ground game, he wouldn’t hedge his bets on the challenger.

“I am going to ride with Islam on this one. I think he (Arman) does have a good shot with his wrestling but we will see if he can get him down. I think he (Arman) might have the better striking. But, from what I have seen Islam looks like he is just getting better on his feet.”

Islam Makhachev’s striking has significantly improved in recent fights, adding a new dimension to his already formidable grappling skills. He’s become more precise and confident with his punches, effectively using jabs and kicks to control distance and set up takedowns.

This evolution in his stand-up game has made him a more well-rounded fighter, posing greater challenges for his opponents. His fights against Dustin Poirier and Alexander Volkanovski are prime examples of the same where he relied on his striking more than his wrestling to secure a win against two very good strikers on the UFC roster.

He aims to do the same when he faces Tsarukyan in a month’s time.

Islam envisions a finish against Arman

It’s a rematch five years in the making, with their first fight back in 2019 earning Fight of the Night honors.

Makhachev admits he might’ve underestimated Tsarukyan the first time around. “I didn’t really know who he was, and it was short notice,” Makhachev told ESPN. As a result, Tsarukyan was able to not only take him down once but almost thrice; something that hadn’t happened before to Islam and hasn’t happened since.

The #1 contender had also stuffed takedowns and made Islam’s night a lot rougher than he had imagined it would be.

But now, Islam is laser-focused on getting the finish – just like he did in his rematch with Volkanovski.

Tsarukyan punched his ticket to this fight after a narrow win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. But Makhachev isn’t worried. “Oliveira almost finished him a few times,” he said. Confident and prepared, Makhachev is ready to prove he’s the undisputed king of the lightweight division.