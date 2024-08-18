Justin Gaethje Falls for Girlfriend’s ‘Just Give Me My Money’ Prank

February 08, 2024: UFC fighter Justin Gaethje poses for a photo during the 24th annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. /CSM. Henderson United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240208_zma_c04_156 Copyright: xChristopherxTrimx

Justin Gaethje is the latest victim of the viral TikTok ‘Give me my money’ prank. In its essence, the prank focuses on making the person feel awkward. The likes of Mike Tyson have fallen for the prank at the hands of his daughter. Gaethje, who has stayed off social media following his loss to Max Holloway and has never had a Tik Tok account obviously had no idea and being awkward anyway, just never saw it coming.

His girlfriend Sophia Romano posted the video on her Instagram story.

“pranking my bf who doesn’t have tiktok”

Justin Gaethje is the latest victim of the “just give me my money” prank IG / sophiaromo27 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/N7eN4IqBsW — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 17, 2024

Gaethje was being a sport and gave a very excited enactment of the ‘Give me my money’ line just to receive no reception from his girlfriend.

However, Romano couldn’t keep a straight face for long as she started laughing at her boyfriend. ‘The Highlight’ looked very confused but was still laughing. The UFC fighter does look happy and healthy in the video, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Gaethje, meanwhile, is enjoying his time away from the octagon at the moment as he is now playing a lot of golf, trying to get better at the sport.

Gaethje is ready to take on other celebrities at Celebrity Sweat

Everybody’s favorite fighter’s favorite fighter is playing a lot of golf in his free time. The UFC fighter seems to have developed a liking for the sport and spends a lot of time on the grass. In a recent video posted on his Instagram, he showed off his golf skills in a highlight reel for Celebrity Sweat,

“‘The Highligh’ Justin Gaethjem here for the Celebrity Sweat Golf in Denver, let’s go”

Now, whether he will be as effective on the grass as he has been on a canvas is yet to be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Sweat (@celebritysweat)

But with all the golf that he has been playing, fans are wondering if he will ever return to the octagon again. Following his loss to Holloway, he has not given any updates regarding what’s next in his career.

He still remains one of the deadliest fighters in his division and while the lightweight title currently remains out of his grasp, a case could always be made in absence of viable options for the champion after the Ilia Topuria fight. Given that he’s stumbled hard against Dustin Poirier, a match up with the hard hitting Gaethje could potentially be the one that breaks the Dagestani.