Justin Gaethje Demands UFC Title Fight After Taking Max Holloway Fight at Dana White’s Begging

Justin Gaethje has not had a lot of luck when it comes to title fights. He has consistently been one of the best lightweights in the world for years now, putting up Fight of the Night performances every time he steps into the octagon. But now, he’s had enough; he does not want to fight aimlessly.

‘The Highlight’ has previously fought for the title twice and has fallen short both times. Although he has held the interim lightweight title and the symbolic BMF title in his career, he has never tasted undisputed UFC gold. Interestingly, ahead of UFC 300, he was on his way to another title shot, before Max Holloway came in and ruined his plans.

Gaethje was riding a 2 fight win streak and looked to be the favorite for the title shot next. However, on Dana White’s insistence, he took the fight against Max Holloway and got knocked out cold.

Now, looking back at his decision, Gaethje rightfully believes that the UFC and White owe it to him to get him his lightweight title shot.

In an appearance on the Makeshift podcast on YouTube, he spoke about it, saying, “I’m also not going to fight for fun anymore. They owe me a championship fight, 3 in 1, last four, they came to my house begging me to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300, I considered it an exhibition fight. It had nothing to do with my rankings.”

Justin Gaethje says the UFC brass came to his house and ‘begged’ him to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300 “They owe me a championship fight. I’m 3-1 in my last four… I’m not gonna fight any of these motherf***ers for fun.” @makeshiftproj #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/x9M7v9EQjD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 13, 2025

What Gaethje said makes sense. Holloway was not in the lightweight rankings; he was a featherweight who moved up for a challenge to put on a show at the historic UFC 300. So that fight should not have derailed all the progress he made in the division, like beating Dustin Poirier himself.

So what are his terms? Is ‘The Highlight‘ not going to fight again unless it’s a title fight? What will bring him back into the octagon?

Gaethje sets his terms

‘The Highlight’ has been one of the most active and consistent fighters for the UFC, with no doping cases, no issues making weight, and overall a top fighter.

But he’s done being the ideal student; now he wants what the UFC owes him for all his years of service. And if it’s not a title shot, the paycheck better be worth his attendance.

He made his demands on the same podcast episode: “I’m not gonna fight any of these motherf*ckers for fun, unless they pay me so much more money.”

Gaethje then went on to explain the logic behind his demand, “I’m gonna take a risky fight and if I lose I’m going to be set up, and if I win, I’m going to be fighting for the belt.“

Now, with the champion Islam Makhachev making plans to vacate his title, the opportunities are opening up for Gaethje. Gaethje will look to the winner of Oliveira vs Topuria for his next fight. However, with Arman Tsarukyan eyeing the same cake, it is going to be tough steal for the American.