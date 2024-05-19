Justin Gaethje Reveals Possible Octagon Return Date, Not Rushing Back

Justin Gaethje seemed all set for another lightweight title shot after defeating Dustin Poirier via KO to become the BMF champion in July 2023. However, Max Holloway soon came along to ruin Gaethje’s plans and even turned him into one of the most iconic highlight reel KOs ever at UFC 300. This loss was quite difficult for Gaethje and he has since stayed stayed from social media, instead deciding to focus on his health and recovery.

Although Gaethje did not sustain any major injuries from the fight, the knockout was pretty vicious. Such a devastating blow to the head should always be taken seriously and that is exactly what The Highlight is planning on doing, as he revealed in a recent interview with Title Sports Network. During the interview, Gaethje was asked about his plans to return to the octagon, to which he said,

“I would say end of the year, early next year. I’m in no rush, obviously with the fight that I just had, I want to take the time, rest my body, rest my head, and get fired up again.”

Justin Gaethje revealed that he now plays Golf all the time, calling it his favorite sport. The former BMF champion has taken his mind off the fight game completely and rightfully so. However, despite the shocking KO loss, Gaethje remains one of the biggest threats in the division. He is still young and has quite a few fights left in him before he needs to hang up the gloves.

Hence, even though ‘The Highlight’ has a long road to recovery now, he will most likely earn his way to another title shot again since there are a lot of fighters waiting in line.

What is next for Justin Gaethje? Will he get another shot at the title?

With the way things are at present, Justin Gaethje desperately needs to get back to winning ways. Losing to Max Holloway in that manner has definitely put a dent in his resume. Hence, He will have to bounce back harder from the loss and pick up a dominant win in his return. This will show the fighters in the division that Gaethje is going nowhere.

Following the first victory, ‘The Highlight’ will then have to take on one of the many contenders in the division to work his way up to a title shot. Currently, Dustin Poirier is next in line as he will face off against the Champ at UFC 302. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan is eagerly waiting to fight the winner of the UFC 302 main event.

DUSTIN POIRIER GETS HIS TITLE SHOT Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev

UFC 302 | Newark NJ | June 1 | 155 lbs via Dana White #UFC300 #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/nfmi0ohI7p — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 14, 2024

For Justin Gaethje, a rematch against Charles Oliveira could make a lot of sense since both fighters lost to top contenders in the division at UFC 300. Such a fight would put the contenders in a do-or-die position, promising fireworks. It would surely make for an interesting bout as both will be desperate to prove themselves in the octagon.