Kelly Slater ‘Sorry’ for Unintentional Leak of UFC Boss Dana White’s Phone Number Ahead of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Event

Dana White got a new number and he might have to get another one since it was shared with the entire world, thanks to skater Kelly Slater. The UFC boss was sharing the number with Slater via text when the surfer posted their conversation on Instagram and inadvertently leaked it to his 3.3 million followers just ahead of UFC 309.

An already busy Dana White must have started getting bombarded by calls and messages on his new number till he finally realized what caused it. So he responded to Slater’s story via Instagram to make him aware of what he had done.

“I changed my number and @kellyslater put it on IG!”

The world record-holding surfer, upon seeing the story, apologized and said, “Shit. Sorry!”

This is not the first time White’s texts have been leaked. Back in 2014, thanks to a court case, private texts of the UFC president leaked amidst negotiations for Jones vs. Gustafsson 2.

The UFC president told Lorenzo Fertitta to let Jon Jones know that the UFC wasn’t dependent on him. That incident is a thing of the past though, as the pair share a very close bond now, with the UFC president willing to stake everything on the line to claim the heavyweight champion as the greatest fighter ever.

The relationship is such that Jones got White to help put a young fan with a ticket, so he could get to watch him fight live.

Jones and White granting wishes

During the final press conference ahead of UFC 309, the UFC heavyweight champion made a special request to White.

Just before the presser, he had met a young fan diagnosed with cancer. This kid was a die-hard fan of Jones and wanted to watch him up close when he made his comeback.

When he went on stage, he asked the UFC president if he could help.

Jon Jones asked Dana White if he could give a fan tickets to #UFC309 on Saturday. White granted the ask ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XTKnf761Di — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2024

Now if that isn’t wholesome, nothing is. Jones has a difficult reputation, that often proceeds him and for good reasons. But every now and then, he loves pulling a rabbit out of a hat and then taking care of it.