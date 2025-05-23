‘Boxing Is a Dirty Game’: Dana White Hit With Brutal Truth Amidst Absence From Canelo vs. Crawford

Amid his removal as promoter for the upcoming Canelo Alvarez versus Terence Crawford clash, world champion David Benavidez has warned UFC CEO Dana White of the depths of the boxing world.

White, the long-time UFC leader, linked up with Saudi Royal adviser Turki Alalshikh and WWE leader Nick Khan earlier this year. The trio spearheaded TKO Boxing for its debut later this year.

Initially, White confirmed he would be promoting the September super fight between Canelo and Crawford later this year; however, he voiced his concerns regarding the event’s setting in the open at the Allegiant Stadium.

Subsequently, White was ditched from the project, with Sela confirmed as the official promoter of the card by Saudi broker Alalshikh.

Voicing his concerns about fighting in the Middle East, WBA light heavyweight kingpin Benavidez claimed White would be wise to learn of the dirty world of boxing as soon as possible. Particularly ahead of his imminent move to the squared circle in a promotional facet.

“I feel like that TKO is going to take a while to for it to really get off the ground,” Benavidez told the Pound-4-Pound podcast . “Cause they need to sign fighters. It’s going to take at least 5 to 10 years, in my opinion.

“That’s what I’m saying, bro. Boxing is a dirty game, bro,” Benavidez added. “They’re [managers and promoters] not going to like that [the involvement of TKO Boxing]. A lot of the managers and the promoters, they’re not going to like that. I mean, it’s good for other boxers cuz they get opportunities now.”

Earlier this month, too, White came under major fire for even making good on his long-mooted venture into professional boxing.

Dana White told to focus on UFC project

Long linked with a move to the squared circle in a promotional setting, White initially failed in his bid to launch Zuffa Boxing following the debut of Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

But finally making inroads, White was blasted by outspoken YouTuber MMA Guru this month, who argued the UFC boss should actually focus on promoting the Octagon leader rather than switching his attention to boxing.

“Dana should start f**king promoting fights again,” Guru said. “Now I’m gonna get angry on this microphone. Dana should start promoting fights again and start acting like the President of the UFC. He’s f**king promoting Canelo (Alvarez) versus (Terence) Crawford. Dana is promoting Canelo versus Crawford as the UFC President.

“That’s a f**king traitor right there to the UFC. I honestly believe this. Fire Dana White, and put me in the job. And I’ll promote the UFC,” he added.

And amid concerns over the direction of the UFC, particularly with weak cards, maybe vocal naysayers have some credence in their claims about veteran promoter, White.