“So Usman Can Come to Dominate”: Khabib’s Past Comment on Makhachev’s Retirement After Six Title Defense Leaves Fans Buzzing

A 2020 prediction Khabib Nurmagomedov made about about Islam Makhachev’s career has resurfaced, leaving the MMA community buzzing. Khabib had confidently stated that Makhachev would defend his title six times over three years before stepping away from the sport.

“Six fights in three years, then the sport might leave the man too,” Khabib told RedCorner MMA after Islam’s victory over Charles Oliveira on October 22, 2022.

Two years on, Makhachev has already defended his lightweight belt three times, and is preparing for a record-breaking fourth defense against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 on January 18. With the fight fast approaching, fans can’t help but marvel at Khabib’s prophetic words. Speculations about the future after the Makhachev era is also doing the rounds.

Many believe Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s cousin and the current Bellator lightweight champion, is poised to enter the UFC and continue the family’s legacy in the division.

“Usman is gonna come to the UFC after Makhachev leaves; the title will rest in the family,” commented a fan. Another stated: “Retiring so Usman can come to dominate too.”

The idea of a transition of dominance from Makhachev to Usman has captivated fans. That indeed would add another chapter in the already storied Nurmagomedov dynasty.

Then again, there are many who see Makhachev’s potential as unparalleled. Islam’s consistency and dominance in the octagon have led fans to compare his legacy to Khabib’s, with many believing Makhachev could surpass his mentor.

“Islam will become the Lightweight GOAT,” one fan declared. “Islam will surpass expectations,” another added.

Whether Makhachev follows Khabib’s predicted path or carves out his own legacy, one thing is certain: the lightweight division is witnessing an era of dominance by the Dagestanis.

Nurmagomedovs carrying forward ‘Father’s Plan’

Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedovs laid the foundation for a dynasty that continues to thrive in the UFC and beyond. His philosophy of discipline, hard work, and unrelenting focus on wrestling and grappling excellence shaped Khabib into one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

The Eagle has now embraced the role of mentor, ensuring his father’s legacy lives on through fighters like Makhachev, Usman, and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Khabib often refers to Abdulmanap’s strategic approach to forging champions as the “Father’s Plan”, a blueprint for sustained dominance in MMA. The plan is now being realized on a grand scale, with Makhachev leading the charge as the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

It would be a rousing start to the year for the Dagestani family if Islam can successfully defend his title against Tsarukyan, and if Umar can beat Merab Dvalishvili on January 18. Needless to say, it would be an historic night for MMA as well.