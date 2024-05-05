mobile app bar

Khabib Nurmagomedov Declares THIS the ‘Best Wrestling Team in the World’

Souvik Roy
Published

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Credits: Imago

Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov’s stature as a UFC legend is irrefutable as he holds an unblemished pro-MMA record largely due to his incredible prowess on the ground. Likewise, the other Dagestanis in the promotion have also proved that their version of wrestling is much more successful than most other tactics used in the UFC. This is why ‘The Eagle’ recently labeled the Dagestani wrestling team as the “Best” in the world through one of his Instagram stories.

Dagestanis have showcased their incredible mettle in wrestling on several platforms apart from the UFC. The late Ali Zurkanaevich Aliev, the first Dagestani to ever win a world title in freestyle wrestling, held a total of five world titles throughout his entire career. Similarly, Khabib and Islam Makhachev followed in his footsteps to win three Combat Sambo world championships combined.

The entire scenario details that not many in the UFC community can contradict Khabib’s compliments in his Instagram post, which read,

“Best Wrestling team in the World”

Well, ‘The Eagle’ may have retired after a dominant run in the UFC, but the Dagestanis in the current UFC roster are carrying their legacy forward pretty convincingly.

Islam Makahchev’s victory over Charles Oliveira bears testimony to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s claim

It is common knowledge that the former UFC lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira, currently holds the record for the most submission victories in the UFC. In fact, his UFC 280 main event fight, against Khabib’s bosom friend, Makhachev, was considered a showdown between the Brazilian and Dagestani styles of grappling.

It was a strike from Makhachev that initially floored ‘Du Bronx,’ But the Dagestani didn’t refrain from taking on Oliveira’s BJJ-styled guard and eventually submitted him via an arm triangle choke to win the UFC lightweight gold.

There are several other Dagestanis, including Umar Nurmagomedov and Mohammad Mokaev, in the current UFC roster who have been making a name for themselves with their developed wrestling and ground game.

Hence, Khabib may have called the current Dagestani wrestling team the “Best,” but a look at the culture of wrestling in Dagestan indicates that the compliment will hold itself in the future as well.

