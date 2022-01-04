UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov roasts Tony Ferguson after American UFC Fighter posted cryptic tweet on Russian MMA Figther

Khabib Nurmagomedov roasts Tony Ferguson after American UFC Fighter posted cryptic tweet on Russian MMA Figther
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"Draymond Green with the block and Jordan Poole slams it down with authority!": Warriors' stars secure the win over the Heat with a brilliant sequence
Next Article
Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz trilogy? - Dana Whites provides vital info on a possible trilogy fight.