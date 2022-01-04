Khabib Nurmagomedov roasts Tony Ferguson after American UFC Fighter posted cryptic tweet on Russian MMA Figther

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson finally cancelled after four pervious postponements.

The rivalry between Khabib and Tony Ferguson is nothing new the world of MMA. Since 2015 this match up has been cursed. Hurdles such as tripping over cables and broken ribs had forced the bout pushed back time and time again. Finally it never took place. Although, their biggest turning point ahead of UFC 249 was the Coronavirus – which has now forced the fight to be scrapped entirely.

Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov is a Russian former professional mixed martial artist. Seen as the best Lightweight Champion ever in UFC history with a record 29-0. he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. With 29 wins and no losses, he retired with an undefeated record.

Anthony Armand Ferguson Padilla is an American professional mixed martial artist. A huge Fan favorite! He currently competes in the lightweight division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he held an interim UFC Lightweight Championship. He made his debut in 2008 and has been with the UFC since he won The Ultimate Fighter 13 in 2011. As of October 17, 2021, he is #7 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

The two world class MMA fighters have tried to run it back again and again since 2015 but adversities such as injuries’ etc. forced this bout to be postposed and finally after Covid-19, cancelled.

June 8, 2019 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 2, 2022

Khabib replies to Tony’s Tweet

In a recent Twitter joust, Khabib replied to Tony Ferguson’s post with a specific date –

The first line of Ferguson’s post – “Pump pump it up” is in reference to a Joe Budden song.

The next line is about Khabib, “old fathead” because he’s thickened up in retirement. Says Khabib has had his fill of Tiramisu and the weight is going to his hips.

Not sure what Fwah nah nah is. Maybe thought to like a restrained laugh? He says Kahbib is so fat he had to make his own weight class obviously talking about 165 in eagle FC.

“Go Showty” is from In Da Club by 50 Cent but Showty is spelled wrong, it’s shawty.

“What a Maroon” is what a moron, its how Bugs Bunny says it. Champ Shit Only.

BOGO as I know it is buy one get one. “Bish current mude” is Tony is feeling like a bad bitch.

Khabibs reply with “June 8, 2019” is a big burn for Tony. This date indicates the last time Tony won a fight.