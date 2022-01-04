Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz trilogy? – Dana Whites provides vital info on a possible trilogy fight.

UFC President has shared his views on a possible trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are anything but friends. The two UFC icons have quite the history. Their first fight, Nate Diaz emerged victorious in their first epic battle against Conor McGregor. In their rematch at UFC 202 McGregor got his revenge beating rival Nate Diaz via unanimous decision. And now after a few years the much awaited trilogy is coming our way.

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor has been out of action after suffering a broken leg during his shocking defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. McGregor’s much awaited come back could be against Nate Diaz.

Once an underdog, now fan favorite Diaz, meanwhile, returned to the octagon a month before McGregor at UFC 263, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. The slapper from Stockton, Nate Diaz, currently has one last fight left on his contract. This leaves the 36 year old’s future uncertain. Although rumors link Diaz with a possible boxing bout against Jake Paul. White has hinted at a possibility the American’s next outing will be a rubber match against the Irishman.

Dana White hints at the possibility of McGregor vs Diaz 3 as the final fight of Diaz’s contract

In a recent ESPN MMA interview with UFC president Dana White he had this to say regarding Diaz’s last fight on contract-

“This is a tricky thing because I don’t want to sit here and act like Nate Diaz turned this fight down or turned that fight down. I don’t want to get into all that. I say this to you guys all the time: I’m in the fight business.

By contract, I have to offer these guys three fights per year, and they can say yes or no. We’re working it out. The trilogy with McGregor is always there. That fight could happen. We could make that fight”.

Also Read : Khabib Nurmagomedov roasts Tony Ferguson after American UFC Fighter posted cryptic tweet on Russian MMA Figther

What was said about McGregor’s return?

White spoke highly of McGregor saying that although the superstar has all the money in the world, he is still very passionate about fighting. According to White, McGregor is fired to make his comeback. White further added that once McGregor recovers from his broken leg, he can be expected to be back into action by the next summer.

Looking at the possibility of Dustin Poirier’s retirement by the time McGregor comes back, White seemed unsure about what the landscape would look like in the future. McGregor has lost two-straight fights to Dustin Poirier in 2021, and he also broke his leg during his second fight with the former champion in July.

There no doubt that this trilogy might just break all PPV’s for the UFC in the new year.

Also read:“Every year, we beat the year before” – Dana White on record breaking UFC PPV buys in 2021.