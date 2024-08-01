Khabib Nurmagomedov Slammed for Spending $30000 on Dustin Poirier’s UFC Kit Amidst Tax Controversy

Khabib Nurmagomedov is under the microscope of UFC fans. The Russian fighter currently owes millions of dollars in unpaid tax money to the government. Amidst all this drama, he went and bought Dustin Poirier’s fight kit from UFC 302 when he fought against Islam Makhachev for charity purposes. As it turns out, this has got a lot of fans confused since they seem to think that ‘The Eagle’ is broke right now since he owes so much money to the government.

The entire comments section of the post was just fans wondering how he is not broke, and other fans letting everyone know that he’s not broke, he just owes the government a lot of money,

“surprised he had 30k”

This fan could not believe that some people though the Russian fighter is broke,

“You guys didn’t really think khabib was broke did you”

Another fan explained why ‘The Eagle’ isn’t broke and spoke about the kind of company he regularly keeps,

“He for sure isn’t broke, he hangs out with the royal family in Dubai and those guys laugh at 3m. The man clearly has money where russia can’t touch it.”

One fan claims that the whole selling it for charity is a facade and that they are actually using this as a tax write off,

“And both used it as tax write off, scamming the system.”

Another fan pointed out how much money the 35-year-old owed the Russian government,

“Does he not owe 3 or 4 million in taxes to Russia”

This fan could not understand how Khabib has money, despite the news saying he owes money to the government not that he broke,

“Hold on how does Khabib have money????”

One fan called out Nurmagomedov for doing everything except paying the taxes to the government,

“Instead of paying taxes Bros been doing everything”

This fan poked fun by saying the government probably seized the UFC kit from him and hung it up in the Kremlin,

“Russian government seized it and it’s hanging in the Kremlin”

Well, it looks like any money-related move that ‘The Eagle’ makes will be scrutinized by MMA fans till he doesn’t clear his name from the tax evasion scandal.

UFC fans don’t need to worry about his legacy in the organization though, since there is now another Nurmagomedov in the UFC who is looking to carry on the legacy of ‘The Eagle’.

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to carry on ‘The Eagle’s’ legacy

Umar’s nickname is ‘Young Eagle’ because he wants to emulate his cousin brother, who is also one of his coaches.

So along with having the same fighting style, he also wants to carry on the legacy of the Nurmagomedov nickname. The bantamweight fighter revealed why he took this nickname in an interview with ESPN,

“I took the nickname ‘Young Eagle’ because Khabib retired, and I have to continue what he did. He retired undefeated, and I hope I will too. I won all my fights. I will repeat my cousin’s record, and I will be champion.”

Umar Nurmagomedov reveals that he took the nickname "Young Eagle" and wants to continue his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy. "I took the nickname 'Young Eagle' because Khabib retired, and I have to continue what he did. He retired undefeated, and I hope I will too. My…

Well, Saturday night will be a big stepping stone for him in his aim to become champion. If ‘Young Eagle’ can beat Sandhagen convincingly, he can make a strong case for a title shot.

It is a big jump in opponents, and this will be the toughest test of his career so far. However, the reward for winning this fight is even higher than the risk involved.