Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Islam Makhachev’s Next UFC Fight: ‘Date Is Confirmed, Waiting on Opponnet’

Islam Makhachev is ready to come back, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight champion has proven to be an indestructible force. However, it has been a while since he has stepped inside the UFC octagon. His last fight was in October of last year against the former featherweight fighter, Alexander Volkanovski, whom he beat dominantly with a fierce knockout at UFC 294.

Khabib Nurmagomedov teased Makhachev’s comeback on his social media recently. The former lightweight champion serves as a mentor of the current champion. In his Instagram story, the undefeated fighter shared a picture with Makhachev in which they appeared to be wrestling on the mats. Khabib was also seen giving his trainee some words of wisdom. While sharing the image, the former UFC champ captioned it by stating,

“There is a lot of work ahead. The date is already available, but you will soon find out your opponent.”

Islam Makhachev was rumored to fight at the UFC 300 card, but soon turned it down citing religious reasons. However, according to the recent revelation from Khabib, Makhachev was now available to defend his lightweight belt. Although, who his next opponent would be is a grey area that has not been clarified yet. But going by Makhachev’s intentions, there might just be an answer for the question.

Islam Makhachev calls out Dustin Poirier

Makhachev is eager to make his return. However, the majority of the current top lightweight is booked to fight at UFC 300 and will not be able to make a quick turnaround to compete in June. With no other options left, Makhachev resorted to calling out Poirier even though he deemed the American undeserving. As per MMA Junkie, he said,

“I know Dustin does not deserve the title fight, but we don’t have any option right now,” He added,“Everybody is busy. I want to fight. I want to fight three times this year. I have to call out someone, and Poirier is free now. He showed an excellent performance and scored a beautiful knockout. He’s free now, he’s healthy, and I asked him to fight in June.”

