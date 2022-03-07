UFC

“The Eagle” Khabib Nurmagomedov is the first Russian to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC Hall of Fame
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Is LeBron James playing tonight vs San Antonio Spurs? Lakers release 4-time MVP's injury report ahead of matchup against Dejounte Murray and Co
Next Article
"I can't live without Montecristo cigars": Dennis Rodman had Kim Jong-Un gifting him 7 boxes of The Worm's favorite cigars in Monte Carlo