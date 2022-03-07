“The Eagle” Khabib Nurmagomedov is the first Russian to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

The former champion of the promotion has been regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time ever to do it.

In an official announcement made in Las Vegas on Saturday, MMA lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov became Russia’s first-ever inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The extremely popular boxer, a promoter and coach, guided current fighter Tagir Ulanbekov and watched his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov was congratulated by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, their joint manager Ali Abdelaziz, and contender Islam Makhachev.

When the news was confirmed, both Usman and Makhachev hugged Nurmagomedov before the devout Muslim saluted the camera and gestured to the sky.

The Eagle has landed in the UFC Hall of Fame 🦅 Congratulations @TeamKhabib on becoming the first inductee to the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 🏆 [ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/tJHCCLq6RR — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

A look at @TeamKhabib’s road to the UFC Hall of Fame 🏆 [ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/fGEM0SZVuS — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

Dana White, the president of the UFC, referred to the Dagestani in a statement,

“one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in professional sports”. “No-one dominated their opponents that way Khabib did and to retire undefeated, as lightweight champion and the number pound-for-pound athlete in the world, is an incredible accomplishment,” added White. “It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer,” White added.

At the UFC’s International Fight Week in July, Khabib Nurmagomedov to be inducted as a part of the 2022 class.

Congratulations to Khabib Nurmagomedov for getting inducted to the UFC hall of fame! #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/4om9EbhVeH — ⏳Lythrum🪶 (@LythrumAlatum) March 6, 2022

Nurmagomedov’s progress since his debut in Nashville in 2012, when he submitted Kamal Shalorus, with a rear-naked choke submission, to his 2018 lightweight title defence against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, a record-breakingly famous grudge match win over Conor McGregor later that year, and his retirement in October 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje is chronicled in a two-minute highlights video released by the promotion.

“The Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov won all 24 rounds of his first nine fights before quitting from the sport to keep a promise he made to his mother after his mentor and father, Abdulmanap, passed away.

In the homage video, veteran boxer Michael Bisping makes the common argument that Nurmagomedov may have never lost a round in the UFC due to Covid problems.

Since retiring, Nurmagomedov has consistently rebuffed speculation of a comeback, and the news has left him dumbfounded.

“It was like I don’t expect this, you know” the 33-year-old admitted after watching his cousin improve his record to 14-0 with a first-round finish of Brian Kelleher. “I don’t expect this,” he added, turning away from the camera having asked: “What can I say?”

The surprise of his Hall of Fame induction has left @TeamKhabib “speechless” 🦅 [ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/li805TOnFB — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

Say hello to the newest member of the UFC Hall of Fame 🦅 One of the greatest to ever do it, @TeamKhabib 🏆#UFCHOF pic.twitter.com/qc2V75EP1X — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 6, 2022

In order to be inducted, candidates must be at least 35 years old and have been retired for at least a year.

After White announced his retirement in 2021, Nurmagomedov became the new owner of the lightweight strap, which is now held by Charles Oliveira.

Nurmagomedov has transitioned from fighting to coaching and is now the face of his Eagle FC organisation, which has lately expanded to the United States and recruited ex-UFC fighters like Kevin Lee.

Also Read:Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE star Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder after shooting incident