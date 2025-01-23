mobile app bar

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Claims Conor McGregor Doesn’t Have the Courage to Attend Usman vs Hughes Event

Kevin Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois - IBF Heavyweight Title Fight - Wembley Stadium Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin in the stands at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xBradleyxCollyerx 77543217

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois – IBF Heavyweight Title Fight – Wembley Stadium Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin in the stands at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xBradleyxCollyerx 77543217

Credit
IMAGO / PA Images

Usman Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title defense against Paul Hughes for PFL is picking up steam for different reasons. For one, the show’s branding plays on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments criticizing Irish fighters’ MMA skills. Secondly, Conor McGregor seems to have had an open invitation to the event. However, Khabib’s manager Rizvan Mamgomedov doesn’t believe McGregor is brave enough to show up. 

The idea has been to recreate the atmosphere of UFC 229 (without the obvious aftermath) with Khabib and Conor in the same building. But Magomedov is not buying into it.

“No, he does not have the courage to show up here. Even if someone confirms that he will come, I know that he won’t..”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

The feud that has been dubbed ‘Ireland vs Dagestan 2’ had started when Hughes had asked McGregor to show up in his corner for the fight since Khabib would be showing up for Usman.  However, at this point, with McGregor’s legal troubles, he has backed away from the conversation. 


Hughes’ performance and personality have some people calling him the next McGregor. But for that prediction to come true, he will not just have to win the fight against Usman but also manage to garner an organic meteoric rise that hasn’t been since… well, Mcgregor himself. 

Javier Mendez doesn’t think Hughes has ‘It’

To achieve what he did, McGregor went up against some of the toughest fighters in the world. He ended Jose Aldo’s win streak, defeated Chad Mendes, and Nate Diaz, and walked through a legend like Eddie Alvarez. Coach Mendez doesn’t believe Hughes has McGregor-like skills to be able to pursue such greatness. 

“I don’t see any McGregor-like tendencies in him other than he’s a good talker. He’s a tough guy, confident, undefeated—but McGregor was special, not just in talking, but in his skill set.”

All that said, Hughes is only 27-year-old and there’s no way he should be listening to the head coach of the opposition camp.

This upcoming fight will be his first shot at a major title. If he beats Usman, this is the first second consecutive week, Nurmagomedov would have bitten the dust. And that is sure to get into a spot on the annals of MMA history.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Kevin Binoy

Kevin Binoy

With more than 4 years of journalistic experience in the mixed martial arts industry, Kevin Binoy is a true connoisseur of the sport. He is an MMA journalist at The SportsRush but the 'break room historian' watches every sport under the sun. While his degree in economics enables him to call Paris home, Kevin only ever humbly brags having caught a glimpse of Demetrious Johnson that one time LIVE in Singapore. Kevin has covered countless UFC PPVs with over 2500 articles and millions of views to his name. He mainly covers PPVs and Fight Nights but also has a finger on the pulse of MMA pop culture.

Share this article

Don’t miss these