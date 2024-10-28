Khamzat Chimaev Nationality: Is ‘Borz’ From the UAE, Russia, or Sweden?

Khamzat Chimaev’s nationality is a confusing topic for many because there is no simple answer to it. The UFC fighter has lived in different countries throughout his life due to his circumstances.

‘Borz’ was born in a Chechen village back in 1994 when it was a part of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. However, it has now come under Russia and naturally, Chimaev holds Russian citizenship. He loves his Russian roots and has claimed it is where he will live once he retires.

He did not spend his entire life in Russia though, as he had to move to Sweden at the age of 18 or 19. One of his brothers was working there and wanted his family to move with him.

It was in Sweden that his wrestling career really took off and he started making a name for himself by becoming a Swedish national wrestling champion.

Chimaev spent a few years in the country as his family acquired Swedish citizenship but Borz didn’t want to give up on his Russian heritage, so he still used a Russian passport.

In 2023, there were also rumors of him receiving UAE citizenship since he started training out of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev dispels UAE citizenship rumors

Although ‘Borz’ spends the majority of his time training and living in Abu Dhabi, he is not a subject of the kingdoms. To train in the region, however, he has acquired a Permit Residence valid for 10 years.

“No, i just got a residence permit for 10 years or so….I don’t want to change my Russian citizenship for any other. I could’ve stayed in Sweden….But I am cool with my Russian citizenship.”

Despite Russia’s involvement in Ukraine, Chimaev has spoken about how he faces no problems on account of his passport and can travel freely to Europe, UK, and the United States.

However, can he fight in the US again? If he plans on holding the middleweight title, he’ll need to defend it in the States.

The Russian fighter has been fighting exclusively in UFC events that take place in the UAE or Saudi Arabia as of now but this will need to change. He last fought in America in 2022.

His last fight was at UFC 308, also in Abu Dhabi where he face cranked Robert Whittaker to win against the former champion in under a round. Borz’s strength has always been a problem for his opponent but given that he pushed the Aussie’s jaw and moved his teeth back with a choke hold, make him the scariest prospect the UFC has seen in ages.