Sean Strickland Says Khamzat Chimaev Shouldn’t Be Allowed in the USA for Betraying American Values in the UFC

Sean Strickland just went off on Khamzat Chimaev for his public support of the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, also a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 5th, Kadyrov celebrated his 48th birthday and as such, Chimaev penned a long message to the leader of the nation he was born in, prompting Sean Strickland to call him out for it.

Strickland, who has often claimed to bleed America through and through did not appreciate his gesture by the Chechen and has asserted his belief that the middleweight does not deserve to fight in the United States.

The former UFC middleweight champion went on a foul-mouthed rant on Instagram when he spoke about ‘Borz’ in the comments section,

“You should not be allowed in this country. You [sold] your soul to a terrorist dictator. You are not compatible with America…Sick of the UFC forgetting it’s an American company.”

Strickland laid some heavy accusations on Kadyrov and has demanded that Khamzat Chimaev should not be allowed to fight in the United States, owing to his connections with the man.

All self-righteous rage aside, that already pretty much happens! ‘Borz‘ has only been fighting in Abu Dhabi or the Saudi Arabian cards so far.

There is a lot to call out with Sean Strickland over his own socio-political beliefs but it just seems like he’s been extremely bothered by Chimaev calling him an easy fight

Chimaev rates Strickland 5/10, an easy fight

Khamzat Chimaev believes Sean Strickland is an easy fight and claims he has pieced him up in sparring before. In an interview with Riadhlevrai on TikTok, ‘Borz’ was asked to rank fighters on a scale of 1-10 with 1 being an easy fight and 10 being extremely difficult.

The first name he took was Strickland and the Russian responded by saying,

“I think 5. He start talk too much, he knows already what I did with him in the gym. I say sparring is different than fighting, they’re the same s*it bro.”

Now, one can see how that could annoy Strickland, who has been trying to get his middleweight title shot while the champion Dricus Du Plessis has openly come out in support of either Robert Whittaker or Chimaev fighting for the belt against him.

Strickland doesn’t want to fight DDP in his home country of South Africa and wants to keep the title American, while the South African has no idea what he’s on about since he doesn’t believe the American deserves a title shot again.

Now, Khamzat’s rating of him might have also played a role in Strickland’s irritability, but if history is any indication, the American has just always been a bit too prickly with his brand of patriotism.

Chimaev, meanwhile also brought up the time when they sparred together in the gym and the Chechen simply dominated him.

Chimaev thinks he can take the former champ down easily and keep him there, execute some ground and pound before ending the fight.