Kickboxer Andrew Tate’s controversial statement confounds a rising UFC star that kept him amused 

Former world champion kickboxer Tate has divided opinion online with his controversial opinions and recently sent UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley a bizarre message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emory Andrew Tate III (@cobratate)



UFC fighter Sean O’Malley has stated that enigmatic kickboxer Andrew Tate sent him a mysterious note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Sean O’Malley (@sugaseanmma)



Tate, 35, is a former world kickboxing champion who has received a flurry of attention in recent months, mostly for his divisive views on women and society. He also once appeared on the UK reality show Big Brother and has challenged YouTube star Jake Paul to a match since switching to boxing.

While discussing Tate’s controversial views on the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley revealed that Tate texted him “out of the blue” saying “let’s do it”. O’Malley was confused by the context of the text, but responded to the same message to Tate despite not knowing what he was talking about.

“Dude, Andrew Tate, he hit me this morning,” O’Malley said. “He said, ‘Let’s do it.’ That’s all he said. I don’t know what the hell that meant, but I said, “Let’s do it.” “He’s a damn character. He just blew up out of nowhere. Very, very strong opinions. I like his idea that girls need to have their body numbers on their foreheads. It was one of the best ideas.”

Sean O’Mallay on Andrew Tate Message

Tate’s net worth is estimated at £100 million after running a successful business with his brother Tristan. It’s unclear if Tate challenged O’Malley to fight with his text, but that’s unlikely, as the former kickboxer weighs over 200 pounds and is 6’2″ tall, while O’Malley fights at 135 pounds in the UFC.

The British-American recently claimed to be the “tallest man” in the world while comparing his search trends to boxer-turned-YouTube star Paul, declaring. “I’m more famous than him, I’m the blue line and he’s the red line, this is a Google search. I’m up ‘g’, I’m the best man in the world. If me and Jake Paul fought, I would destroy him. He knows I would destroy him, and that’s okay.’

Tate said that despite his threat to “crush” Paul in a fight, he admires the YouTuber for taking such a risky step. I know it takes guts and I respect him for that. I now understand that he’s very serious about his boxing career, and they’ve brought back the old school [approach] of ‘you got beef, let’s fight,’ which I like. “He’s got enough money and he doesn’t have to do that. He’s putting his reputation on the line.

Also Read: “It is much bigger than Conor and Khabib” – Henry Cejudo thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Charles Oliveira could be the biggest fight in UFC history