“It is much bigger than Conor and Khabib” – Henry Cejudo thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Charles Oliveira could be the biggest fight in UFC history

Henry Cejudo believes the battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira will be the Biggest fight ever in the history of the UFC.

Cejudo recently interviewed Helen Yee and was asked about Daniel Cormier, a close friend when Nurmagomedov, suggested the only way for the “Eagle” to be released from retirement, would be for Oliveira to defeat his star, Islam Makhachev.

The story goes that Nurmagomedov returns to avenge Makhachev’s loss. Cejudo was asked for his thoughts on the matter, but remarked that he did not want to get into it, believing that Nurmagomeodv had finished fighting for good.

Henry on Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Charles Oliveira Prospect

However, Cejudo acknowledged that the story was compelling, and if a war broke out, it would be the biggest in the history of the sport.

“I do not think so. Khabib is done, ”said Cejudo. “There is satisfaction in him, I think he is really finished. That would be a cool story.

“Obviously, I would like Islam to win, but if it doesn’t, that would be fine, man. That would be a great battle for that man. If you really think about it, like Khabib – that could be the biggest battle in the history of collective art.

“It is much bigger than Conor and Khabib. Because it’s just a story, man. You know what I mean? I’d love to see that, but I don’t think so. I think Khabib is done. ”

Nurmagomedov exited the MMA tournament with an impeccable 29-0 record. In his absence, Oliveira has managed 155-pounds for his delivery game.

At one point holding a lightweight title, Oliveira was then stripped of his weight, but that did not stop him from sending Justin Gaethje to UFC 274 despite the fact.

Now, it seems likely that Oliveira’s next belt may face Makhachev in a vacant title.

