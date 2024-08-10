“Kids Bouta Eat a Left Hook”: Alex Pereira Falls Victim to Viral TikTok ‘Just Give Me My Money’ Prank by Kids, Fans React

Alex Pereira is the latest victim of the ‘Just Give me my money’ prank. This ridiculous TikTok prank has taken over the internet with the likes of Stephen Curry and David Beckham joining in as well. It basically consists of people saying the line turn by turn and hyping each other up. However, when the person they’re playing the prank on says the line, no one hypes that person up creating a very awkward albeit funny situation.

The UFC light heavyweight champion was at Glover Teixeira’s gym hosting a training session for the kids when they decided to film the video with him. While they all clapped for each other, nobody obliged when it was Poatan’s turn much to his surprise.

The UFC light heavyweight champion's reaction might have been funny but it is nothing close to what fans commented on the post.

While Pereira gets some well deserved off time and has fun with kids and making videos, interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has rolled the dice for a fight.

Aspinall will fight Poatan but only for undisputed title

Following his title defense at UFC 304 in Manchester against Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall has made it very clear that the next time he fights, it will be for the undisputed heavyweight title.

And while UFC president continues to undermine his success in the company, and claims that the Brit doesn’t deserve anything yet, Aspinall’s mind is made up. He doesn’t care who it is he fights as long as it is for the real title.

He has not only offered to take on the winner of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight, but has also offered to be a back up fighter for the November event, even if he is only given an hour’s notice.

In the same spirit, he has also declared his openness to fight light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who he believes is a superstar. Now, Poatan’s ambitions of moving up to heavyweight and becoming a three-division champion is well known, and Aspinall isn’t going to deny him the opportunity.

Tom Aspinall with a message to Alex Pereira: “Maybe [I’ll] see you next year at some point. I’ve got a lot of respect for Alex Pereira… but if we’re gonna make it happen it’s gonna be for the undisputed title… See him there.” YT / @AspinallMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/xYUoVNk6tv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 8, 2024



But he also isn’t about to shut up and take another fight without the right prize at the end of the line, while Jon Jones continues to fight everywhere except inside an octagon.