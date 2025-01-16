‘Kind of Similar’: Arman Tsarukyan Embraces ‘Armenian Batman’ Persona, Commits to Helping Others

Arman Tsarukyan poses on the scale during the UFC Vegas 57: Weigh-in at UFC Apex on June 24, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. – ZUMAp175 20220624_zsa_p175_004 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Arman Tsarukyan has been gifted a rather generous nickname ahead of the biggest fight of his career, and he’s embracing it wholeheartedly. Fans have started calling the lightweight title contender the ‘Armenian Batman’ after learning about his wealthy family background.

During UFC 311 media day, Tsarukyan reacted to his newfound nickname with humor and a sense of purpose.

“Yeah, kind of similar.But I gotta help more people like Batman does. So hopefully after this fight, I’m gonna have time and I can help people who need me.”

‍♂️ Arman Tsarukayan likes the nickname ‘Armenian Batman’ (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/dYFsB6wRQL — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 15, 2025

Arman’s father Nairi Tsarukyan is a business tycoon in Georgia and leader of the country’s construction industry. Unlike most UFC fighters, Arman didn’t just spring out of nowhere. He was raised in luxury. This is why he took his time to train, prepare, and fight at the right time

In a conversation with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman on the Pound4Pound podcast, he admitted to his privilege and said,

“When you come from a rich family you don’t rush into fighting and you take your time… You do what you want and just focus on when it’s your turn to fight.”

So, if he wants to play the Bat vigilante, he could. He definitely has the resources to do it. However, given how he plans on spending his time after winning the lightweight title, it seems rather unlikely.

Tsarukyan wants ‘money fights’

Unlike his opponent at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev, who aims to be the greatest champion he can be, Arman just wants to go for high-profile fights once the UFC lightweight title is on his waist. Having won 9 out of his last 10 fights, Arman believes this is the pinnacle of what he wants to do in the sport.

And if he wins against Islam, it might be the best he could achieve. Islam is arguably the greatest lightweight champion in living memory, so the competition after him might not be as strong.

However, Arman doesn’t want to wait and find out.

“After I win the title, the sport thing is done. It’s gonna be just business… After this fight, when I’m the champion, I’m gonna only think about money fights.”

Arman Tsarukyan said that after he wins the belt, he’ll fight ONLY for money: “After I win the title, the sport thing is done. It’s gonna be just business… After this fight, when I’m the champion, I’m gonna only think about money fights.” @pound4poundshow ▫️ pic.twitter.com/ve7FVBzj0e — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 13, 2025

Fair play to him as well. The UFC lightweight division might is loaded with loaded with superstars with massive fan bases. Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has announced an interest in the lightweight title, so perhaps, Arman would like to pay him a visit.

But first, he will need to defeat Makhachev next week. If he can’t the rest of it are all pipe dreams.