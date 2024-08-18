“Knockout of the Year”: Carlos Prates Touted as UFC’s Next Big Thing After First-Ever Knockout of Li Jingliang

UFC DU PLESSIS ADESANYA, Li Jingliang (left) of China and Carlos Prates of Brazil during their Welterweight bout at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, August 18, 2024. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20240818162533675592

The main card at UFC 305 opened with a bang as Carlos Prates secured a jaw-dropping knockout win over Li Jingliang. With his win, Prates extends his win streak to 10-0 and is being touted as the next big thing in the UFC by the fans.

Prates backed Jingliang against the Fence and began teeing up on him. A few shots landed on the money knocking ‘The Leech’ off balance. However, it was a left hook that ultimately got the job done, causing Jingliang to face plant into the canvas. Needless to say fans were left impressed with the knockout.

One fan said, “This dude might be the next thing in the UFC that striking is perfection!”

This dude might be the next thing in the UFC that striking is perfection! — Phantuums (@Phantuums) August 18, 2024



Another fan compared him to Conor, “He’s got that Conor straight left”

He’s got that Conor straight left — CTESPN BET (@CTESPNBETS) August 18, 2024



“THE NEXT CHAMP”– proclaimed a fan

THE NEXT CHAMP — Gabriel J (@Gabriel50627291) August 18, 2024



A fan had an interesting reaction to the knockout saying, “knockout of the year?”

knockout of the year? — aidan (@aidanLV7) August 18, 2024



“This dude has the left hand of God.”– commented a fan praising Prates.

This dude has the left hand of God https://t.co/MYOvQwBwxI — Matt’Dib / Ball Atreideez (@_MateoMontana_) August 18, 2024



‘The Nightmare’ made his debut in the UFC on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2023. After securing a knockout win on his debut, Prates was quickly signed to the UFC and made his debut the next year.

Carlos Prates the next big thing in the UFC?

2024 has been action packed for Prates as the fight against Li Jingliang was his third fight in eight months, and more importantly, his third spectacular win. ‘The Nightmare’ started off with a knockout win over Trevin Giles in February.

He then followed that up with a knockout win over Charlie Radtke in June. And now, a brilliant knockout win against arguably his toughest challenge in the UFC so far.

Next up for Prates would most likely be a spot in the top 15 of the UFC’s welterweight rankings. Based on his activity levels so far, it would be fair to assume that he will fight one more time at the very least before the end of this year, probably one a card where the WW champion Belal Muhammad defends the title.

Now, of course, that would be give the young fighter something to chase, if he hasn’t been already. That said, a title shot might be a bit of a stretch right now. But then thar’s what they said about Paddy Pimblett but experts can see him claiming a stake if he he wins his next 2-3 fights and beats up one of two guys in the Top 5.