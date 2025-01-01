Life After the Octagon: What Zabit Magomedsharipov ‘Once Top UFC Featherweight Fighter’ Is Doing Now

Zabit Magomedsharipov was once on track to become a UFC featherweight champion, with skills and potential for all to fall in love with. But somewhere along the way, the talented fighter made the surprising decision to step away from the sport and leave the octagon behind.

Zabit Magomedsharipov’s UFC career

Magomedsharipov debuted on September 2, 2017, at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Struve, securing a second-round submission victory over Mike Santiago.

Over his UFC tenure, Zabit achieved a perfect 6-0 record, showcasing his versatile fighting skills. His most recent bout was on November 9, 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision win against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar.

Known for his unorthodox style and dynamic striking, Zabit was considered a top contender in the featherweight division before his retirement in 2022 due to health issues.

Why did Zabit step away from the UFC?

The 31-year-old Russian, who last fought in November 2019 left the company as he didn’t feel the same passion for competition. Zabit ended his career with an undefeated UFC record and a reputation as one of the best featherweights of his time. In 2021, it was reported that he was suffering from immune-related health issues that required career-threatening surgeries.

Thankfully, the surgeries were a success.

However, by this time, Zabit’s heart was not in the octagon anymore. Despite recovering from health issues, he felt it was the right time to step away. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, described him as “1-of-1,” a unique talent who left an unforgettable mark on the sport.

What is he up to now?

According to reports, he’s pursuing a career in medicine. Sometime last year, Zabit shared a photo of himself at a Doctors of the World office informing his followers about being a new addition to the medical community of Makhachkala.

Doctors of the World is a humanitarian organization that provides care to vulnerable people globally, specifically focussing on areas of armed conflicts, and migrant populations.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani later revealed on The MMA Hour that the 31-year-old might have felt an obligation to step away from the octagon due to a “moral-religious dilemma”.

Regardless of why he left the octagon for a clinic, humanity is better for it. The world is a torn place, and it always needs those who can help sew it back together a little bit.