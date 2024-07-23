“Little Wolf Will Run Away”: Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan Face Off in the Russian Version of TUF, Fans React

Undefeated UFC prospect, Khamzat Chimaev, and #1 lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan are going up against each other on the sets of Hype Reality 3, the Russian version of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ While the duo is currently serving as coaches, working to hype up the show and garner some eyeballs, the community has had enough of the Chechen’s antics and brutally trolled him on social media.

Popular MMA page, Home of Fights posted the clip of the two facing off, and livid MMA fans poured in with their reactions, trashing the #11 ranked MW.

Deeming ‘Borz’ as a keyboard warrior, a fan suggested that the fight will never materialize because the Chechen has a history of falling sick right before the actual event.

“So in other words, the show won’t happen because khamzat will get sick 5 min before they need to start filming.”

Harping on the same point, another fan trolled the Chechen Wolf, saying,

“Be careful Arman, the little wolf will run away just in time for the fight.”

In fact, fans are so done with Chimaev’s antics in the UFC that one even deemed this as Borz’s side mission.

“When you can’t fight so you do side missions.”

At the same time, a fourth fan entered the fray and stated the obvious with a pinch of online satire,

“The Ultimate Fighter from wish” ahh moment.”

Moreover, most MMA debates are incomplete without Islam Makhachev, and a fifth commenter brought the Dagestani into the conversation, saying,

“Islam gonna sleep both in same night button >>>>”

Being an MMA geek, you cannot shrug off the community’s sentiments. To regular fans, Chimaev fought his last bout against Kamaru Usman last year and hasn’t stepped into the ring since.

Even though he was scheduled for a fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC’s maiden Saudi event, his last-minute pullout has rubbed fans the wrong way.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is making the best of the opportunity, hoping to train with the Chechen killer for his fight against the lightweight champ, Makhachev.

Tsarukyan to make hay when the sun is bright; reveals training plans with Chimaev

After Dustin Poirier, Armenian phenom, Arman Tsarukyan is next in line for the lightweight title. Keeping in mind his previous setback against the Dagestani, the 27-year-old is well aware of the dangers of facing a juggernaut like Islam.

Realizing this, Tsarukyan has revealed that his time in Hype Reality 3 will also warrant an opportunity to train and hone his skills with Chimaev, who according to the 27-year-old, has a similar build to the champion.

The Armenian even addressed his plan of training with Chimaev in an interview with Sport 24, saying,

“[Khamzat] is there [on the set] and if there is an opportunity to train with him, it would be good. Since he is tall and can work in a left-handed stance… But in general, his build is similar to Islam’s.”

Arman Tsarukyan will be on the set of Hype Reality 3 with Khamzat Chimaev, and says he'll ask Khamzat to help him prepare for Islam Makhachev 👀 "To be honest, [Khamzat] is there [on the set] and if there is an opportunity to train with him, it would be good. Since he is tall… pic.twitter.com/gQxWa28vPP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 14, 2024

After suffering a decision loss against Makhachev back in 2019, Tsarukyan is willing to go the extra step to redeem himself, even if that means he has to train with one of the most hated UFC fighters of today.