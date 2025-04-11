Daniel Cormier Couldn’t Believe His Ears When He Heard How Rich ‘Millionaire’ Arman Tsarukyan Is

It is no secret that the Armenian fighter’s father runs a very successful construction business in Russia. But has anyone ever wondered what that exactly means in financial terms? UFC analyst Daniel Cormier did it for the first time earlier today while in a conversation with Paddy Pimblett about why he doesn’t like the Armenian fighter. Safe to say, he wasn’t prepared for the answer.

Pimblett believes Tsarukyan is a rich, spoilt brat who has had everything handed to him from a very young age. “He’s got about 40 cars or something, something stupid like that or like million dollar cars“, he told DC.

While there have been stories bout how rich Trsaukyan truly is, they have always been overshadowed by the Armenian fighter talking about how he was inspired by his hard-working dad.

“His dad’s a multi millionaire, he’s never had to work hard for anything in his life”, Paddy continued as he explained his beef with the former title contender, much to DC’s surprise.

“You’re a liar Paddy… No? He’s rich? Arman’s a rich kid? I had no idea”, DC exclaimed in disbelief.

Although Arman’s dad Nairi Tsarukyan’s net worth has never been disclosed, he is a well-known business tycoon in the country. The Tsarukyan family has led a rather luxurious public life as well, with access to private jets, luxury cars, and several high-end properties.

So much so, that when UFC boss Dana White once bumped into Arman at a traffic stop, the fighter had such an expensive ride that he thought the promotion was paying the fighters way too much.

In a conversation with Adam Zubayraev, Arman recalled the incident and said, “Dana White comes out and Hunter [Campbell]. They’re out for dinner and they got into a regular BMW… I’m standing at the traffic lights and Dana’s standing next to me…”

“I’m rolling down my window and Dana says, ‘What are you doing here? Where’d you get a car like that?’ And I said, ‘What do you mean? I got in a fight at UFC 300.’ He was surprised“, chuckled the lightweight fighter.

While all this might sound impressive to most people, all Paddy hears since Arman’s pullout of the UFC 311 title fight against Islam Makhachev, is whatever sound a duck makes.

Pimblett accuses Arman of faking an injury

Tsarukyan claims to have had to pull out of the fight with less than 48 hours till D-Day due to an unfixable back injury.

But according to Pimblett, it was all a farce. In an episode of the Full Send Podcast, he went off on the former #1 title contender.

“He’s just a little posh boy who’s had everything handed to him on a silver platter by his dad. No, he’s a little b*tch ass. That’s what you are, Arman, little b*tch boy”, he said.

Upon hearing this, Arman took to Twitter and responded by claiming that the key to Paddy’s success in life has been a cheap haircut and a funny accent.

“I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will sh*t his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @PaddyTheBaddy”, he added.

says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in ufc just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will shit his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @PaddyTheBaddy https://t.co/TKbm1hn5X2 — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) April 8, 2025

Interestingly, the UFC plans to fast-track Paddy into the top echelons of the lightweight division, while Arman has found himself out of favor with the boss.

If he defeats Michael Chandler over the weekend, the Scouser believes he would be just one fight (either against Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje) away from challenging for the title.