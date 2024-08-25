“Looks Like Mike Perry”: Francis Ngannou’s Shocking Size Difference Against Renan Ferreira Baffles Fans

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is coming off of a family tragedy is scheduled to take on 2023 PFL heavyweight champion, Renan Ferreira at PFL Super Fights: Battle of Giants, in his PFL debut on October 19. As ‘The Predator’ returns to active fighting following the tragic loss of his son, fans were left shocked to see just how small he looked in a promo shoot with Ferreira.

So what has happened is, in light of the highly anticipated bout, the PFL has started with the promo making the fighters size each other off in a face off and that’s when the fandom noticed the obvious size difference. Ngannou, generally touted for being the biggest strongest guy around looked like child compared to his Brazilian counterpart.

In fact, for some, seeing the Brazilian tower over Ngannou left them thinking, some even deeming the Cameroonian as Mike Perry in front of the Brazilian.

“Bro looks like Mike Perry.”

While many were baffled to see Ngannou appear smaller in front of the Brazilian, netizens argued that it was the camera angle and ‘The Predator’s’ crouched stance that made the Brazilian look even bigger.

“Angle is making Renan look bigger than he already is big.”

Someone just called Ferreira ‘pudgy’ and was done with it!

“Renan is just taller, they’re the same weight and Francis is all muscle while Renan is pudgy lol.”

Regardless of all the comments, some ardent fans even drew in other parallels with Marvel reference, essentially deeming the duel to be a rendition of Hulk vs Abomination.

“Hulk vs abomination.”

Meanwhile, Ngannou’s opponent, Ferreira issued a cold warning to Francis that might as well fane the flames and motivate the ex-UFC champ to knock out the Brazilian for his late son, Kobe.

Ferreira wants to be The Predator’s biggest problem

2024 was a tragic year for Francis Ngannou. While his boxing endeavors got him two back-to-back losses, it was his personal loss, the death of his 15-month-old son that got the heavyweight heartbroken.

Ngannou lost his son, Kobe in April this year and has been having a tough time coping with the loss. He has even spoken about dying himself so that he can see the kid one more time. The former champion had even considered retirement, and is only fighting in the memory of his boy.

The 37-year-old even broke down during Thursday’s press conference in Washington as he opened up about his struggles.

Nevertheless, his newfound foe, Ferreira irrespective of the situation, used the opportunity to hype up the event and issued a cold warning to Ngannou. While the Brazilian did not intend to be insensitive, his words were lost in translation.

“Francis has been going through a tough year in his life, but the toughest challenge in his life and in this year is going to be me. I’m going to be the biggest problem of his year right now.”