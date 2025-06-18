mobile app bar

UFC Fans Make Wild Demands: Fire Dana White, Bring Back Francis Ngannou, and More

Allan Binoy
Published

Dana White (L), Francis Ngannou (R)

UFC fans are not very happy with how things are being run in the promotion at the moment. From Jon Jones’ refusing to unify the heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall, to the constant fight cancellations, to poor and yet expensive fight cards, not a lot is being done to satisfy the fan base. Needless to say, some fans have had enough and they now want change.

It all started with a petition that appeared online, asking for the UFC to strip Jones of his title. The petition got hundreds of thousands of signatures, but nothing ever came from it. That said, what it did do was put the voice of the public on a loudspeaker — so much so that prominent analysts like Daniel Cormier discussed it on their podcasts.

And now, just weeks later, another petition has been gaining traction — one that asks the promotion to get rid of Dana White as the president of the organization.

In light of this, Casual MMA, a Twitter fan page of the sport, put forward a list of demands — demands they believe will take the sport out of this creative recession.

“The UFC needs to: – Fire Dana White – Fire Belal Muhammad – Strip Jon Jones’ belt – Strip Magomed Ankalaev’s belt – Sign Francis Ngannou – Sign Muhammad Mokaev – Only give title shots to fighters with a 2+ win streak – Get rid of the Apex – Fire Belal Muhammad,” they demanded.

Now, while some of those demands do make sense, some others are just witless. Naturally, fans in the comments section had a mixed reaction. “Stripping Ankalaev isn’t enough. Fire him as well,” demanded one.

Another, who seemed to have been holding this one close to his chest for a really long time, blurted out, “Why isn’t powerslap on the list, that would be my main thing to end.” A third reiterated, “End powerslap and scrub the internet of all powerslap content.”

In the meantime, it would appear, the UFC boss still doesn’t have any news on the Jones vs Aspinall situation, making matters worse.

White disappoints the fans yet again

Jones vs Aspinall would be the biggest heavyweight fight under the UFC umbrella, and that is something White himself has confessed to. Over the course of the last 500 days, he has repeatedly assured fans that the fight would materialize in 2025 as well.

But as of right now, it seems that both the UFC and White have been leading Aspinall and the fans on. While recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show and sang the same old ‘wait and watch’ lullaby for the audiences.

“I don’t know, we’ll see how this thing plays out over the next couple weeks. If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly.” The UFC president is still trying to buy more time to give the fans an answer. But the fans are fed up of Jon Jones’ dirty tactics.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has claimed that Jones is already retired and he’s already the undisputed champion. The English fighter also seems rightfully miffed about having missed a year of his prime waiting for a fight that was, by UFC law, his but doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon, if ever.

