“Lost a Legend”: Fans Celebrate Stipe Miocic’s Legacy as He Retires at UFC 309 After Loss Against Jon Jones

After 13 long years in the UFC, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic called it a day following a TKO loss to Jon Jones at UFC 309. At 42 years old, Miocic holds a UFC record of 20-5-0.

BREAKING: Stipe Miocic has retired from the UFC. pic.twitter.com/s9hYV1GLFD — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) November 17, 2024



Miocic, walked into the fight after a 3-year layover, coming off a loss to Francis Ngannou in 2o21. The former heavyweight champion was already an underdog in the fight as he has always been the majority of his UFC career. Unfortunately, after such a long break at 42, there was only so much he could do against a rampaging Jones.

Fans have since been paying their tributes to their fallen hero.

This fan was in grief to see the heavyweight GOAT call it a day and said, “Sad to see the end of the road for one of the greatest to ever do it“. Another fan congratulated Miocic on having an iconic career and said, “Forever a champ. Thanks for an incredible career!!“.

This fan talked about how much the UFC was going to miss him and said, “Stipe is the man. The UFC lost a legend.”

Others criticized the UFC for now being able to do much with Miocic, despite his stellar record, and said, “I know I’m biased, but UFC’s inability to properly market Stipe Miocic considering his accomplishments and backstory is one of its greatest failures”.

Even fitness Guru Joey Swoll, joined in to pay his respects to the fireman and talked about his many achievements in life- ”

“Stipe is an incredible champion, first responder, and human being. I was fortunate enough to do an awesome charity event in Cleveland alongside him called Feed The Need charity where we fed over 4000 less fortunate and homeless. I was blown away by his kindness and character.”

Jon Jones, on the other hand, celebrated yet another dominant performance at heavyweight after systematically picking apart the fireman.

How Jones vs. Miocic played out

Jones, defending his heavyweight title for the first time, kept maintaining his distance from Miocic using his signature leg kicks to the torso. And even when Miocic closed the distance, he looked way too stiff to pull off any significant shots or generate a lot of power for that matter.

Jones also used takedowns and ground and pound to wear down the former champion from the get-go. Miocic, known for his insane cardio, found himself exhausting his lungs just trying to get from under the heavyweight champion. And when he did, he was faced with well-timed and precise jabs, coupled with Jones’ notorious leg kicks.

Miocic did well to avoid as many as he could but once Jones caught him in the face with a couple of huge shots, the fight was all but over. In the end, Jones smashed Miocic into the cage with a spinning back kick to his ribs and ended the fight with a TKO. Where he goes from here, depends on whatever contract negotiations Dana White and Hunter Campbell can pull off.

Miocic’s Swan Song

As far as Miocic is concerned, there has never been a more exemplary student of the game than the fireman. He led the heavyweight division with an iron fist and those smoke-eating fireman lungs. He fought the best and won against them with impunity. From Daniel Cormier to Francis Ngannou, champions came and they all bowed to Miocic.

But he never made a fuss about it. He was humble in victory and his defeat.

And now as he lays down his gloves for good, there is no shame, and there will be no tributes. He will perhaps not be remembered in the same vein as his opponent from tonight.

But those who followed his career will know- “He rode far and he fought fiercely. We shall never see his like again. And now his watch is ended“.