Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera Returns from Miami UFC 299 Fight to Discover Home Invasion

It seems that burglars targeting the homes of combat sports athletes have become increasingly common. From Sean Strickland to Ryan Garcia, there have been numerous recent incidents. Now, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera seems to be the latest victim. After losing the title fight against Sean O’Malley, he returned home to find his house broken into, which he shared on his Instagram story, challenging the burglar.

Last week, Vera dominated the headlines of the UFC world, as he had a title fight that many expected would be very close. Unfortunately for Vera, he lost his first chance at the UFC title. Upon returning from Miami to his home, he found out about the robbery and shared a picture of the broken door on his Instagram story, stating that he would soon catch the person who did this. Later, it was posted on Reddit.

Not only did Vera share photos, but his wife Maria also shared a post, which was also uploaded by the Full Mount MMA YouTube channel. The video showed CCTV footage of the robbery, with Vera’s wife stating they’ll find the culprit soon. She added that although the stolen items were materialistic; they were bought with a lot of hard work and effort.

Interestingly, ‘Chito’ isn’t the only UFC athlete whose house has been burglarized. Many such events similar to this one have taken place in the past.

Ciryl Gane, Dana White, and others experienced the same issue as Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera

Last year, when Ciryl Gane was headlining UFC Fight Night 226, a similar incident happened. According to reports, his home was robbed of approximately $162,000 worth of items, including a Rolex watch and jewelry. It’s not just Gane; even the UFC President faced a similar situation when an individual attempted to break into his home, located in the Levant. Fortunately, his attempt was a failed one and the police later arrested him.

It’s unfortunately becoming common for burglars to target the homes of famous individuals when they know they’re empty, hoping to find valuable items. This isn’t just confined to combat sports but also extends to European soccer, creating a sense of paranoia among the stars.