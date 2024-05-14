Overlooking Conor McGregor, 2x WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum Crowns Chito Vera to Have Ultimate Drip in UFC

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera is now unofficially the drip king of the UFC per Kelsey Plum. She had half a mind to call Conor McGregor the drip king, but she felt as though it had more to do with the money than the style.

Boy, will ‘The Notorious’ disagree with that take! For the Irishman, money and style go hand in hand. Those leather jackets and those fur coats look good!

But Plum doesn’t see it that way, she believes Vera has a style that is unique to himself and looks good on him.

Kelsey Plum, a two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces and an Olympic Gold medallist in 3×3 basketball is a big UFC fan. She recently appeared on the latest episode of Fight Check by the UFC, where she made her pick!

“Conor’s got drip for days. But, is that real drip or is that just bread? Chito Vera, I’ll go with that one, unique to him, he rocks his own lane.”

Kelsey Plum named Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera because he had a unique style. She believes Conor McGregor’s drip is only because of how much money he spends on it, which is true. To be fair, McGregor kind of sported cornrows for fights before. So maybe no, just because of that. Irish guys in cornrows is just a big no!

The WNBA champ also claimed that if she were a fighter, she would wear something outlandish to her fights to get as much attention as she could.

Now, speaking of ‘Chito’ Vera, the former UFC title contender is looking for his next fight and he has one of the biggest names in the division on his mind.

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera calls out Jose Aldo for a rematch in his next fight

Jose Aldo put on an impressive performance in front of his home crowd at UFC Rio. He beat an up-and-coming threat in the division who was in red-hot form in what appeared to be his last fight in the UFC.

But you never say never in the UFC. Now that Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has even called him out for a rematch on X.

“Let’s run it back Aldo ????”

However, this is not in line with his previous call-out. Following his loss to Sean O’Malley, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera had expressed his interest in fighting Petr Yan, another fighter who has also found his rhythm and confidence inside the octagon.

Now, fighting Aldo will not bring him any closer to another title shot, it gets the most eyes for him. However, if he fights Yan, he can potentially eliminate one of the biggest threats in the division and put himself into the title contention picture again.