Max Holloway Receives Special Barcelona FC Jersey Before His Fight with Real Madrid Fan Ilia Topuria

With Max Holloway taking on Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, this is a weekend the MMA community will remember forever. But that’s not it. One of football’s greatest rivalries also takes place this weekend as Real Madrid plays FC Barcelona in the ‘El Clasico’. Now, Topuria is a die-hard Real Madrid fan and will be rooting for his team. So naturally, Barcelona gifted Holloway a jersey from Camp Nou. Naturally!

Yes, FC Barcelona saw the opportunity to throw some shade at the boys and their fans from Santiago Bernabeau and gifted ‘Blessed’ a custom #9 jersey, usually reserved for the team’s strikers.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA Holloway spoke about the jersey and how honored he was to have received it from the historic club.

“Yeah, I got gifted from Barcelona, and they gave me the number 9 for striker. Coz they know…..So I guess Barcelona go 2 and 0 Saturday night.”

The BMF champion is confident he can win back his UFC featherweight title come Saturday night. It is clear now that FC Barcelona has picked sides, and they are backing Holloway.

Now a legion of the clubs’ fans will also tune in to watch Holloway take on Ilia Topuria in what will be MMA’s version of the ‘El Clasico’. Throughout this whole press tour, Holloway has had Topuria in a bind. Topuria has a Conor McGregor cockiness to him which he doesn’t always pull off.

But Holloway has been naturally funny and has absolutely battered the Spaniard throughout this whole tour. But it isn’t just Topuria Holloway who has been trolling.

‘Blessed‘ recently sat down for an interview with Daniel Cormier and poked fun at the former champion, who he had once dubbed, ‘the daddest man on the planet’.

Holloway trolls Cormier

DC, since his retirement and foray into broadcasting has become the guy everyone gets to have a bit of fun with. It’s his whole personality. The UFC lightweight champion already takes a mickey out of him every time he sees the Olympian, and of course, DC allows it.

The latest fighter to join in on the trolling is Max Holloway. Just before his interview with the former champ, he trolled the UFC commentator about his weight by saying,

“Dude you look tired, you look like 300 pounds what are you doing? Yeah you look yoked, you’re on TRT now.”

Holloway then encouraged ‘DC’ to take TRT so his body would stop hurting. Cormier then said maybe he would start a cycle and then announce his return to MMA like Donald Cerrone did.

The pair were cracking jokes at the expense of ‘Cowboy’ since the former UFC fighter has been eyeing a return to competition after openly taking PEDs.

It will be interesting to see if Cormier does take up Holloway’s advice after being so openly against the use of PEDs even after retiring. He probably won’t but a jacked-up DC would be a fun experience for everyone involved.