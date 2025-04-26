‘The Last Dance’: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Dubbed ‘Most Emotional Trilogy’ After Unique Storyline Emerges

After 14 years of blood, sweat, and some truly unforgettable wars inside the Octagon, Dustin Poirier is getting ready to call it a career. Titles, highlight reels, and a whole lot of broken bones later, ‘The Diamond’ is ready for one final ride—and he’s not going quietly.

His last dance will be against none other than Max Holloway, another fan favorite known for his grit and heart. But as the hype builds for what’s sure to be an emotional showdown, a unique little detail about Poirier and Holloway’s shared journey has just come to light.

Poirier and Holloway have already fought twice in the octagon before. Since their first match in 2012 at UFC 143, the pair have gone on to have rather distinct careers. While Poirier has remained a mainstay in the most stacked division in the UFC, even becoming its champion at one point, Holloway has managed to hold a world title in two weight classes.

But 13 years later, as Poirier prepares for his next great adventure, the fates have woven a rather poetic ending to his UFC journey,

When Holloway made his debut in the UFC back in February 2012, he was welcomed to the octagon by Poirier. Now, Holloway will have the opportunity to be the instrument of Poirier’s swansong. And fans are getting teary-eyed just thinking about it.

An Instagram user commented on Poirier’s compulsive habit of going for a guillotine no matter what and predicted that the Louisiana native might finally pull off a finish with it. “Dustin by gilly”, he joked.

Another simply reminisced all the great moments Poirier has had over the last 14 years and said, “The last dance”



And since both fighters are fan favorites, people are already having a tough time picking sides. “OMGWE did not want this one, either guy can’t lose,” commented a fan.

“Will be epic scenario if Max wins this one”- noted a rather sadistic fan,

However, as fateful as this fight may have been, curiously, it wasn’t Poirier’s first choice.

Holloway wasn’t first draft pick for Poirier

After announcing his final fight would headline UFC 318 on July 19, Poirier admitted he originally wanted to run it back with Gaethje to settle their 1-1 series.

But when the UFC pushed for Holloway instead, Poirier didn’t hesitate. “I said, ‘Legends only,’ and Max definitely fits that,” he told MMA Junkie.

While he briefly had his eye on Ilia Topuria after hearing he might move to lightweight, the UFC shot that idea down. So now, Poirier’s locked in on grabbing the “BMF” belt—and he’s dreaming even bigger.

“If I can be the last BMF champ and ride off into the sunset, that’s forever,” he said.

Even better, the fight will happen in New Orleans, right in his home state of Louisiana. For Poirier, retiring at home, with the UFC making it happen for him, feels like a perfect ending to an incredible career. Hopefully he enjoys retirement as much as we have enjoyed watching his career.