Max Holloway Shares His Ultimate UFC Ambitions Before Hanging Up His Gloves

Max Holloway has achieved everything he could possibly achieve in the UFC. The Hawaii native has held the featherweight belt, he currently holds the BMF belt, and he’s beaten the who’s who of the sport. Yet, he still keeps fighting and pushing himself to be better. As it turns out, he is doing it because he has an ambition, a goal to complete before he retires from the sport.

‘Blessed’ is one of the most loved fighters in the UFC for how real and transparent he is with his fans. In a recent interview, he spoke about what he wants to accomplish before hanging up his gloves for good.

In an interview on the Freestylebender YouTube channel, he spoke about his legacy, saying that he wants to set the bar for whoever follows in his footsteps.

“I just wanna leave a legacy you know, I just wanna get more statlines that I don’t have, records I don’t have. I wanna set the bar for the next generation and be like hey this is the bar, go beat it.”

It is this exact mindset of wanting to get better every day and not being satisfied with what he has achieved, that has got him this far in the UFC.

Holloway is a warrior in every definition of the term and come UFC 308 he will be looking to add yet another accomplishment to his name.

Ilia Topuria claims he will KO Holloway

Holloway has a remarkably long career in the business but rather impressively, he’s never been knocked down in his entire career.

But his next opponent, Ilia Topuria believes he would not only knock down Holloway but put him away by knocking him out.

This is rather similar to his approach during his first title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. And he won that fight by fishing off the Aussue champion.

In a recent YouTube video posted by the UFC, asserting that if Holloway tried to point his finger down in the middle of the octagon and wanted to brawl, Topuria claimed that he would shut the Hawaiian’s lights out.

“If he stays in the middle of the octagon I will knock him out in the first 10 seconds and you’re gonna see the fastest knockout in the UFC history. Just don’t blink.”

But Holloway is no push over though and it won’t be that easy to KO him in the first 10 seconds. Despite his reputation of being a total badass, it is unlikely that he will engage in a brawl right from the get-go.