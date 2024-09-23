Merab Dvalishvili Believes Umar Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Deserve a Title Shot With Only One Top 15 Win

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is not happy with the ‘special’ treatment that Umar Nurmagomedov is allegedly getting. The Georgian does not think the Nurmagomedov scion deserves a shot at the title yet with just one win against a top 15 opponent to his name.

Regardless, he is now pushing for the title shot next and Dvalishvili is not here for it. According to him, it should be Deiveson Figueiredo who gets the next shot at UFC gold.

‘The Machine’ has also made it very clear early on that he believes Umar would get special treatment just because of his name.

In an interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, the Georgian spoke about why he thinks Nurmagomedov should not get the title shot next,

“Because Umar, he only beat Cory Sandhagen from top 15, only one guy he beat from top 15. Why he deserved fight for the belt?….I don’t think he deserves to fight for the belt you know.”

Following his win against Sean O’Malley that got him the title, Joe Rogan had asked him about the Dagestani, which the Georgian had answered by singing a love song for UFC president Dana White.

His tone has softened since then and the champion has now asserted that while he thinks Figuerdo should have a go at him first, he is reluctantly okay with whoever the UFC matchmakers pick for him.

Well, the Dagestani fighter seems to know why Dvalishvili doesn’t want him to get the title shot and he believes it has nothing to do with th word ‘deserve’.

Umar believes Merab’s scared of him

Umar’s has a logical response to Merab Dvalishvili’s comments about the legitimacy of his claims. According to the Russian fighter, it has nothing to do with who deserves which fight.

In a recent tweet he explained Dvalishvili’s hesitation saying,

“Yan fought for title after 6 win Omaley after 4 win Merab could fight for title with Aljo last year. You have to Stop crying You just scared that I will take everything from you.”

It seems like the trash talking between the pair has already begun. Now, Umar has a clear plan in mind. By the time he’s done with the sport, he wants to win everything. Literally.

In an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast he told former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo that he wants to match his cousin Khabib’s impeccable 29-0 record and then win one more!

And from the looks of it, he does posses the skills to do so. Besides, if anyone were to break that record, who better to help them than the man who set it? Thankfully, Umar shares more than just greatness the undefeated Dagestani.