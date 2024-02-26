Merab Dvalishvili Religion: Is the UFC Star a Muslim? What Is His Nationality?

Merab Dvalishvili made a huge statement with his recent win against former champion Henry Cejudo. With the win, ‘The Machine’ has now extended his win streak to 10-fights. The win not only further cemented his status as one of the best bantamweights in the world, it also punched his ticket to a title shot. After the fight, Dana White confirmed in the press conference that Dvalishvili would take on the winner of Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera. Dvalishvili has recently become more popular with the wider UFC audience therefore, here’s a look at a few questions fans might have about ‘The Machine’.

Advertisement

Merab Dvalishvili religion

Contrary to popular belief, Dvalishvili is not a Muslim. Being a devoted follower of Eastern Orthodox Christianity, the number one ranked bantamweight belongs to the Georgian Orthodox Church. This church claims apostolic beginnings and is related to one of Jesus’ original twelve disciples, Saint Andrew.

Place of birth

Dvalishvili was born in Tbilisi, Georgian SSR. However, the year he was born, the USSR disintegrated and broke off into independent countries. Therefore, Dvalishvili was raised in independent Georgia.

Advertisement

When did he move to the United States?

‘The Machine’ moved to the United States at the age of 21 to pursue his dream of becoming a world champion in the UFC. After relocating, ‘The Machine’ started training with Matt Serra and Ray Longo, who continue to train him even to this day.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3omG4Hrdli/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Is Merab Dvalishvili an American?

‘The Machine’ was born and raised in Georgia. He moved to the United States when he was 21. Therefore, he has been staying in the US for more than 12-years now. However, there is no concrete information that suggests he is an American citizen at this point in time.

How old is ‘The Machine’?

Dvalishvili was born on January 10, 1991. He turned 33-years-old last month.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Vaxdrvdgf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

What is Merab Dvalishvili’s MMA record?

The 33-year-old started fighting as a professional in January 2014. Unbeknownst to many, the first professional MMA fight of his career was a loss. He has since turned things around and currently has a record of 17 wins and four losses. Of the 17 wins in his career, Dvalishvili has three knockout wins and one submission win.

When will Dvalishvili fight again?

The bantamweight title will be on the line next month at UFC 299 as Sean O’Malley takes on Marlon Vera. ‘The Machine’ will be next in line. Therefore, if the winner emerges with no serious injuries, fans can expect Dvalishvili to challenge for the title in the second half of the year.