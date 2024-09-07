Michael Bisping Advocates for Colby Covington and Max Holloway as Top Picks for Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Fight

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier just confirmed that he will stay for one more bout before he bids adieu to the sport for good. In light of this new revelation, UFC veteran and former middleweight king, Michael Bisping has two names for the Louisiana slugger – Colby Covington & Max ‘The Blessed’ Holloway.

Responding to a fan’s query, ‘The Count’ gave his thoughts in a simple tweet –

“Colby for storyline. Holloway would be awesome though.”

In all honesty, the veteran is spot-on with his take. According to Bisping, Colby vs Poirier would be massive in terms of storylines given the former welterweight title holder’s propensity towards trash talk.

Besides that, the Brit also proposed the ‘BMF’ Holloway as an “awesome” farewell fight for the former interim lightweight champion.

To be fair, a five-rounder with the Hawaiian would be a barnburner of a fight since both Holloway and Poirier are two of the UFC’s most skilled boxers.

Fortunately, that seems to be where Poirier‘s head is at. The 35-year-old has shut down any Colby Covington fight rumors.

Poirier pours cold water on fighting Colby

Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington might be putting on a masquerade as the UFC’s bad guy but Poirier isn’t having any of it. The former American Top Team teammates, despite the previous cordial relationship now hate each other’s guts.

In fact, Poirier at one point used to back the welterweight, lauding his performances before Colby pulled an awry heel turn. Firing shots at Poirier, Covington even made vile remarks about Dustin’s wife, Jolie, fanning the flame to the point of no return.

Now, in terms of their respective career, both the fighters have held the interim belts in corresponding divisions though neither one has won the undisputed title, losing all three of their shots.

As of right now, with the fandom busy speculating his next and last fight, Dustin has come out of the woodwork to snub a potential farewell fight with Colby.

In an exclusive to Fight Bananas, Poirier has made it clear that he will not share the octagon with Colby. In fact, the Louisiana native doesn’t want Colby to benefit from their fight.

“I’ll never fight Colby (Covington) in an octagon…If I fight Colby, we’re both going to jail. He’s not making money off my career.”

"I'll never fight Colby (Covington) in an octagon…If I fight Colby, we're both going to jail. He's not making money off my career."

Now that we've reached the end of that, the next logical option would be Holloway.